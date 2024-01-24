NFL reporter announces tragic death of two-year-old daughter

‘We’re completely lost and heartbroken’

An NFL reporter has tragically revealed that his two-year-old daughter has died.

Doug Kyed, who works as a New England Patriots beat reporter for the Boston Herald shared the heartbreaking story in an Instagram post, saying that himself and his wife Jen were “completely lost and heartbroken” after daughter Hallie had “peacefully in her sleep” the night before.

He said: “We’re completely lost and heartbroken without Hallie,” Kyed wrote in a post alongside a series of photos.

“Our lives will never be the same.

“Hallie was a special kid, and she made a positive impact on so many people she met. We were lucky to be her parents, and Olivia was fortunate to have the best baby sister.

Kyed revealed that his daughter had been battling an “aggressive” form of leukaemia that had grown “out of control” by the time she had started her special trial treatment.

He continued: “Doctors at Boston Children’s Hospital did everything they could to help Hallie, and she beat AML every day for over nine months straight.

“Nothing could have ever prepared us for this moment when she was first diagnosed in April or after her successful transplant in October.

“The world is a worse place without Hallie in it.”

The reporter finished the post by saying: “If you can take anything from Hallie today, it’s to know exactly what you want and to be persistent in asking for it, whether it’s going on a walk, ride in the car or wearing one particular Disney dress (usually Cruella).

“I’ll miss rubbing her hair and kissing her head and telling her I love her the most.”

Related links: