Sport

16th Sep 2025

Michael Carrick is back in the game three months after leaving Middlesbrough

Sammi Minion

He left Middlesbrough in June

Manchester United legend Michael Carrick has landed his first new job since leaving Championship side Middlesbrough at the end of last season.

44-year-old Carrick was fired by the North Yorkshire side after failing to secure a place in the play-off spots for the second consecutive year.

Despite a disappointing ending, Carrick can look back at his spell at The Riverside very fondly.

In what was his debut season in football management, Carrick succeeded in leading Middlesbrough to a surprise playoff spot during the 2022/23 campaign.

It was in the two years that followed that the former England international failed to build on his progress, finishing 8th and 10th respectively.

Another highlight of the first season at Middlesbrough was how Carrick’s leadership helped forgotten former Arsenal striker Chuba Akpom to breathe new life into his career.

Under Carrick, the Englishman scored 28 league goals and secured a move to Champions League side Ajax the following summer.

As Carrick looks to move on from his Boro spell, he has now secured his next job.

The five-time Premier League winner will work as a pundit on Prime Video.

He’s set to start with the broadcasting giants immediately, and will be part of the team that covers Spurs’ clash against Villareal this week.

Carrick played for Spurs for two years between 2004 and 2006 before joining the Red Devils.

Tottenham are one of six English clubs playing Champions League football this season, having miraculously secured a place in the competition via their shock Europa League final win over Manchester United, despite finishing 17th in the Premier League last season.

Alongside Spurs, all of Arsenal, Newcastle United, Man City, Chelsea, and Liverpool will compete for European football’s most prestigious prize over the next few months.

Topics:

Football,Michael Carrick,Sport

