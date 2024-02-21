Search icon

Football

21st Feb 2024

VAR official picked up on Ref Mic calling out “weak” Tottenham player

Patrick McCarry

Tottenham

“Agree with that.”

Match Official Mic’d Up is the Premier League’s new initiative to bring greater transparency to the VAR process, and how big in-game decisions are made.

So far this season, we have seen PGMOL referee chief Howard Webb appear on Sky Sports and TNT Sports to talk through the VAR review process over some make-or-break moments in matches. While it does not leave every fan satisfied, we are at least seeing in real-time [albeit after a gap of a few weeks] how big decisions are made.

In the latest edition of ‘Mic’d Up’, Webb joined former Liverpool striker Michael Owen to go back over some big calls over goals, disallowed goals and disciplinary decisions. During the replay of footage, featuring live discussions between referees and the VAR team, two officials referred to Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario as “weak”.

VAR

VAR team call Spurs star “weak”

Earlier this month, Tottenham conceded an equaliser to Everton when Jack Harrison headed home after Dwight McNeil’s in-swinging corner. Guglielmo Vicario had flapped at the cross but was being leaned into by Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

In the Mic’d Up segment, we hear the VAR team alerting referee Michael Oliver that the goal was being checked for four potential reasons to rule it out – offside, handball check, push on the goalkeeper and if the ball had gone out of play. The team watch the Calvert-Lewin interaction with Vicario first and the official talks it through with Oliver:

OLIVER: I don’t think any foul on the goalkeeper. I think he just eases [Vicario] out and he’s weak.

VAR: I’m looking at the keeper first. [Calvert-Lewin] stands his ground, keeper is weak, agree with that. Keeper plays the ball. Right, OK, I’m happy with the challenge on the goalkeeper.

The previous week, in the FA Cup, Manchester City beat Tottenham 1-0 when Nathan Ake scored after Ruben Dias had performed a similar bit of ground-standing in front of Guglielmo Vicario.

Following that game, Roy Keane told ITV that City had identified the Spurs goalkeeper as a “weakness:. He said:

“The goalkeeper has got to command that six yard area. A goalkeeping coach I used to work with years ago, he used to say – and I loved it – you come with violence. You come and attack that space and clear people out of the way. You have got to let them know you are there. If defenders are backing into you, be physical. Command that area.”

After that Everton game, which ended in a 2-2 draw, Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglu called for greater protection for goalkeepers. “It just seems to be, in general, referees are reluctant to call these now and leave to VAR,” he said. “At the moment any contact in the box referees seem reluctant to call.”

Toffees boss Sean Dyche denied the Tottenham No.1 was deliberately targeted at set-pieces. “No, not necessarily,” he said. “We want to be competitive on set-pieces all over the pitch. Delivery is massively important as is the intent and desire to score a goal,’ he said. That is a large part of what we drill into the players. We do look a threat. There is no story there, it is just what we work on.”

Related links:

Topics:

Football,Premier League,Sport,Tottenham

RELATED ARTICLES

Sir Jim Ratcliffe completes purchase of stake in Manchester United

Football

Sir Jim Ratcliffe completes purchase of stake in Manchester United

By Callum Boyle

Sergio Aguero lied throughout Premier League career, reveals Micah Richards

Football

Sergio Aguero lied throughout Premier League career, reveals Micah Richards

By Callum Boyle

Luke Littler posts hilarious five-word response to losing at Players Championship

Darts

Luke Littler posts hilarious five-word response to losing at Players Championship

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Why Liverpool’s crucial Premier League tie with Luton is not on TV

Jurgen Klopp

Why Liverpool’s crucial Premier League tie with Luton is not on TV

By Lee Costello

Thomas Tuchel to leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season

Bayern Munich

Thomas Tuchel to leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season

By Charlie Herbert

Chelsea player Pochettino forgot about has been banished from the first-team

Chelsea

Chelsea player Pochettino forgot about has been banished from the first-team

By Callum Boyle

Liverpool and Man United make offers for Kylian Mbappe

Football

Liverpool and Man United make offers for Kylian Mbappe

By Callum Boyle

Sunderland fans claim Michael Beale roasted ‘toxic fans’ and owners on burner account

Football

Sunderland fans claim Michael Beale roasted ‘toxic fans’ and owners on burner account

By Callum Boyle

Rio Ferdinand trolls Arsenal fans with in-flight announcement on plane to Porto

Arsenal

Rio Ferdinand trolls Arsenal fans with in-flight announcement on plane to Porto

By Patrick McCarry

Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection coming next month

Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection coming next month

By Joseph Loftus

Netflix series compared to Game Of Thrones and dubbed ‘one of the best series in history’

Game of Thrones

Netflix series compared to Game Of Thrones and dubbed ‘one of the best series in history’

By JOE

The ‘perfect’ Greek island cheaper than Santorini and Mykonos with €3 beers

The ‘perfect’ Greek island cheaper than Santorini and Mykonos with €3 beers

By Ryan Price

People are only just discovering ‘criminally underrated’ fantasy horror starring Hugh Jackman

Film

People are only just discovering ‘criminally underrated’ fantasy horror starring Hugh Jackman

By Charlie Herbert

Urgent warning issued after Lloyds Bank customer hit with scam that lost her thousands

Fraud

Urgent warning issued after Lloyds Bank customer hit with scam that lost her thousands

By Ryan Price

Warning issued to people who use Amazon Fire sticks to watch sports illegally in streaming crackdown

Amazon Prime Video

Warning issued to people who use Amazon Fire sticks to watch sports illegally in streaming crackdown

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Apple issues warning to iPhone users over ‘damaging’ method to dry wet phones

Apple

Apple issues warning to iPhone users over ‘damaging’ method to dry wet phones

By Charlie Herbert

‘My date ate a stranger’s leftovers rather than pay for a meal’

Date

‘My date ate a stranger’s leftovers rather than pay for a meal’

By Joseph Loftus

Luke Littler reveals which Manchester United legend slid into his DM’s

Darts

Luke Littler reveals which Manchester United legend slid into his DM’s

By Charlie Herbert

Machine Gun Kelly’s new half body tattoo sparks internet backlash

Machine Gun Kelly’s new half body tattoo sparks internet backlash

By Joseph Loftus

Why Liverpool’s crucial Premier League tie with Luton is not on TV

Jurgen Klopp

Why Liverpool’s crucial Premier League tie with Luton is not on TV

By Lee Costello

PoliticsJOE PMQs live blog: Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer face off

keir starmer

PoliticsJOE PMQs live blog: Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer face off

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories