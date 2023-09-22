Messi and Ronaldo’s EA Sports FC 24 ratings cause debate among fans

A big drop off compared to recent years

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s ratings for the upcoming EA Sports FC game have been revealed, causing debate among some fans

EA are heading into a new era after ending their 30-year partnership with FIFA and released the official trailer for the game last weekend, which will be released to everyone on September 29 while some have received early access.

Some of the new features include featuring players from the women’s game in Ultimate Team for the first time as well as crossplay access on Pro Clubs and new cutscenes in career mode.

Official ratings for all of the players in the game have been revealed and both Messi and Ronaldo have received downgrades.

For Messi, he is no longer the highest-rated player on the game, with Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne and Alexia Putellas all taking that mantle with a rating of 91. As for the Inter Miami star, he has a rating of 90.

Meanwhile for Ronaldo, the 38-year-old has been given his biggest downgrade in 16 years and has been given a rating of 86 – four less than what he was in FIFA 23.

Fans have reacted to the ratings which have unsurprisingly caused a stir.

“Messi should be 93,” wrote one fan.

A second said: “I don’t necessarily like either of them but ronaldo was 91 rated when he was Messi’s age.

“Messi should’ve been 91 tbh but I understand. Idk about Ronaldo -4 but I think he should be an 85-86 so it’s fine,” said a third.

Another person wrote: “Messi really gonna be the first person to win the balon dor and get a downgrade from EA lmaoooo.

“It’s normal. Half his season wasn’t good at Portugal and united. He hasn’t played a high competitive match since December. It’s only normal,” a fifth person said.

It’s worth remembering that the two aren’t getting any younger and their stats do probably justify their current footballing ability.

Ronaldo is currently plying his trade in Saudi Arabia with Al Nassr while Messi has been at Inter Miami since July and has scored 11 goals and registered five assists from 11 games for the MLS franchise.

