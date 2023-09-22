Search icon

News

22nd Sep 2023

Jamie Carragher left shocked after learning translation of Messi DM

Callum Boyle

Jamie Carragher Messi

Awkward…

Jamie Carragher was shocked to learn the translation of message sent to him from Lionel Messi after he criticised Paris-Saint Germain.

Carragher has been vocally critical of PSG’s failure to win the Champions League in recent years despite signing big names such as Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Messi.

While appearing on CBS’ coverage of the Champions League this week, Carragher was asked if he had ever received a direct message (DM) from Messi.

“Yes,” he replied. “Is it Spanish that they speak, Argentintians? I’m just going to say the word he called me, I don’t understand, a ‘burro’. What does that mean?”

Presenter Kate Abdo then awkwardly revealed that burro translates to donkey in the English language.

“Donkey, thank you,” Carragher joked before expanding on the extent of their conversation.

“Well I think it came from this show actually,” he said.

“I think we were critical of Paris Saint-Germain. Probably me.

“I said Paris Saint-Germain could not win the Champions League with Messi, Mbappe and Neymar playing together. I was proven right, again.

“A couple of weeks later, I was coming home from a game at Chelsea, I got a message and I was like ‘that can’t be him, must be one of these fake accounts’.

“Then I had a look and yeah, so it came from that and he told me his opinion.

“I had to then Google and do the translate thing because I didn’t have a clue what he’d sent to me.

“I just said ‘thanks for your opinion’, but the only trouble was the next night he was actually crowned the Ballon d’Or winner, so I replied to him saying ‘Congratulations’ and he saw the message and he didn’t reply.”

While Messi was unable to win the Champions League at PSG, the 36-year-old is loving life in the MLS with Inter Miami. Since joining, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has scored 11 goals in as many games and has already won the club their first piece of silverware – the Leagues Cup.

Related links:

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Arsenal legend facing psychiatric report for ‘attacking neighbour’s garage with chainsaw’

Arsenal

Arsenal legend facing psychiatric report for ‘attacking neighbour’s garage with chainsaw’

By Callum Boyle

SPAM banished from kitchen cupboards as modern staples muscle in

SPAM banished from kitchen cupboards as modern staples muscle in

By Jack Peat

Brother of Maddy Cusack pays tribute after Sheffield Utd star died aged 27

Football

Brother of Maddy Cusack pays tribute after Sheffield Utd star died aged 27

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

This girl had no idea that she asked two Arsenal stars to take a photo of her (Pic)

Arsenal

This girl had no idea that she asked two Arsenal stars to take a photo of her (Pic)

By JOE

JOE’s 5-Word News: Hunger, Drake, Sequel, Slipknot, Zlatan

5 Word News

JOE’s 5-Word News: Hunger, Drake, Sequel, Slipknot, Zlatan

By Tom Victor

Brits heading to Spain won’t be able to escape the heat after new air-con law introduced

air con

Brits heading to Spain won’t be able to escape the heat after new air-con law introduced

By April Curtin

Facebook’s bold plan to deliver internet from space

Facebook

Facebook’s bold plan to deliver internet from space

By JOE

Covid: Booster jabs to be offered to all over-18s as PM declares Omicron ’emergency’

Boris Johnson

Covid: Booster jabs to be offered to all over-18s as PM declares Omicron ’emergency’

By Daniel Brown

Viagra just went on sale at Asda, Morrisons, Superdrug and Tesco

Asda

Viagra just went on sale at Asda, Morrisons, Superdrug and Tesco

By James Dawson

easyJet recruitment campaign targets blokes for cabin crew roles

EasyJet

easyJet recruitment campaign targets blokes for cabin crew roles

By Jack Peat

Guy with ‘Toad’ hair reacts after pic of him and his mates in Ibiza goes viral

Hair

Guy with ‘Toad’ hair reacts after pic of him and his mates in Ibiza goes viral

By Charlie Herbert

Some Man United players ‘tiring’ of Ten Hag’s criticism amid perceived ‘favouritism’

Erik Ten Hag

Some Man United players ‘tiring’ of Ten Hag’s criticism amid perceived ‘favouritism’

By Callum Boyle

Netflix drops first trailer for real life Squid Game

Netflix drops first trailer for real life Squid Game

By Joseph Loftus

‘I throw dog poo in my neighbours’ bins – I don’t see the problem with it’

‘I throw dog poo in my neighbours’ bins – I don’t see the problem with it’

By Joseph Loftus

Heung-min Son divides fans after building dream footballer

EAFC

Heung-min Son divides fans after building dream footballer

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Chelsea star could move in opposite direction to Giroud… whose future could have impact on Aubameyang deal

Arsenal

Chelsea star could move in opposite direction to Giroud… whose future could have impact on Aubameyang deal

By Simon Lloyd

The BBC has revealed David Attenborough’s next must-see nature documentary

BBC

The BBC has revealed David Attenborough’s next must-see nature documentary

By Wil Jones

Elon Musk explains how ‘every minute of his thinking makes Tesla $1m’

billionaire

Elon Musk explains how ‘every minute of his thinking makes Tesla $1m’

By Kieran Galpin

Jurgen Klopp clears up his post-match conversation with Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes

Jurgen Klopp clears up his post-match conversation with Bruno Fernandes

By Patrick McCarry

FA to contact Frank Lampard over comments on referee Stuart Attwell

Everton

FA to contact Frank Lampard over comments on referee Stuart Attwell

By Daniel Brown

A post-match analysis of Pope Francis vs people trying to kiss his ring

Funny

A post-match analysis of Pope Francis vs people trying to kiss his ring

By Ciara Knight

Load more stories