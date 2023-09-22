Jamie Carragher left shocked after learning translation of Messi DM

Awkward…

Jamie Carragher was shocked to learn the translation of message sent to him from Lionel Messi after he criticised Paris-Saint Germain.

Carragher has been vocally critical of PSG’s failure to win the Champions League in recent years despite signing big names such as Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Messi.

While appearing on CBS’ coverage of the Champions League this week, Carragher was asked if he had ever received a direct message (DM) from Messi.

“Yes,” he replied. “Is it Spanish that they speak, Argentintians? I’m just going to say the word he called me, I don’t understand, a ‘burro’. What does that mean?”

Presenter Kate Abdo then awkwardly revealed that burro translates to donkey in the English language.

“Donkey, thank you,” Carragher joked before expanding on the extent of their conversation.

“I got a message and I was like ‘that can’t be him…’”@Carra23 reveals why Lionel Messi was in his DMs? 😂 👀 pic.twitter.com/Mx15V5bGBp — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 20, 2023

“Well I think it came from this show actually,” he said.

“I think we were critical of Paris Saint-Germain. Probably me.

“I said Paris Saint-Germain could not win the Champions League with Messi, Mbappe and Neymar playing together. I was proven right, again.

“A couple of weeks later, I was coming home from a game at Chelsea, I got a message and I was like ‘that can’t be him, must be one of these fake accounts’.

“Then I had a look and yeah, so it came from that and he told me his opinion.

“I had to then Google and do the translate thing because I didn’t have a clue what he’d sent to me.

“I just said ‘thanks for your opinion’, but the only trouble was the next night he was actually crowned the Ballon d’Or winner, so I replied to him saying ‘Congratulations’ and he saw the message and he didn’t reply.”

While Messi was unable to win the Champions League at PSG, the 36-year-old is loving life in the MLS with Inter Miami. Since joining, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has scored 11 goals in as many games and has already won the club their first piece of silverware – the Leagues Cup.

