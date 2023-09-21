Search icon

Football

21st Sep 2023

Fans concerned for Lionel Messi after worrying clip emerges

Callum Boyle

Lionel Messi

Messi’s latest game has left fans worried

Fans have been left concerned about Lionel Messi’s wellbeing after a clip of him on the substitutes bench emerged.

The 36-year-old made his return to the Inter Miami side but had to be taken off in the 37th minute after appearing to pick up an injury.

Luckily, for Messi, his teammates were able to get the job done without him as they went on to beat Toronto 4-0 after a Robert Taylor brace and goals from Facundo Frias and Benjamin Cremaschi.

While the performance gave fans reason to smile there was still concern as footage of Messi rolling his head back into his chair and painting a frustrated look, leaving fans fearing the worst.

Jordi Alba was also taken off two minutes before and the pair are expected to miss Sunday’s game against Orlando City.

Inter Miami boss Gerardo Martino provided an update on the two after the game and played down any fears of injury, saying: “They trained normally and we felt like they were ready to play. I don’t believe it’s anything new or anything worse than what they had. It’s fatigue.

“I don’t think it’s a muscular injury. There is no chance for them to play the Orlando match, but I do not think it’s anything serious or muscle injuries.”

