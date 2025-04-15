Man United slash asking price for Alejandro Garnacho ahead of summer clear out

The club are more willing to let Garnacho go

Man United have reportedly slashed the asking price for Alejandro Garnacho after refusing multiple offers for the winger during the January transfer window.

The club were adamant they would not let the 20-year-old Argentine leave the club for less than £60, but have reportedly slashed this valuation to less than £40m ahead of the summer.

The news comes from Italian news outlet Tutto Mercato and relayed by the Manchester Evening News.

They claim that the club has become more willing to let the player go and that Napoli’s Antonio Conte remains interested in the young star.

Seen as an untouchable player in the United squad at one moment in time, a dip in form, in line with the rest of the squad, and a desire from Ruben Amorim to clear out the squad has led to him becoming a potential departure.

Tutto Mercato report that the player could be going for as little as £34.2m (€45m), less than the £40m Napoli bid in the winter.

Alejandro Garnacho has played plenty of football for his young age, appearing 135 times for Man United while scoring 25 goals and getting 20 assists.

He also scored in the United’s FA Cup final win against Man City last season.