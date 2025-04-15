Search icon

15th Apr 2025

Man United ‘identify replacement’ for Andre Onana

Harry Warner

Man United have identified a replacement for under-fire goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Andre Onana’s future at Man United is seemingly in doubt after it was reported yesterday that clubs from abroad are monitoring the goalkeeper’s situation.

Onana has struggled since arriving in Manchester in 2023, showing signs of promise at times, but has too often made mistakes in goal that have left many frustrated.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Onana could very possibly leave the Red Devils for Saudi Arabian clubs that were interested in the keeper prior to his move to Manchester in 2023.

Romano reported: “Saudi Pro League clubs were keen on signing André Onana already in summer 2023, when the GK only wanted Man United. 

“The interest remains active ahead of the summer transfer window; no decision has been made yet, as Onana hopes to be back in MUFC starting XI vs Lyon.”

With a continuation of poor performances, the club are now looking elsewhere for a new number starting keeper with one name being thrown around by journalists on the inside.

According to Nicolò Schira, Man United have added Porto and Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa to their wish list of shot stoppers to bring in next summer.

However, if the club want their man they’ll have to either negotiate hard or pay out his €75m (£64m) release clause.

This said, the player has a much lower market value of €38m (£32.5m), although that’s never stopped United paying over the odds before.

At 25-year-old, Costa remains young for a goalkeeper and has played almost 200 games for Porto while becoming Portugal’s number one keeper.

He has plenty of European experience too, playing more games (23) in the Champions League since his debut in the competition in the 2020/21 season that United have as a club (20).

