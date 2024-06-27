Man United hold talks with Euro 2024 star that Sir Jim Ratcliffe has already signed before

His performance against Germany was so good it has attracted interest from United

Manchester United are targeting an emerging star currently impressing in Germany which Sir Jim Ratcliffe has already signed before.

Switzerland and Bologna winger Dan Ndoye is said to be appreciated by Manchester United with reports by Gianluca Dimarzio suggesting he is now a target for The Red Devils.

The 23-year-old has been having a breakout tournament at Euro 2024, showing great attacker threat in the group stages as well as scoring a fantastic goal against hosts Germany in a 1-1 draw with Switzerland.

It is claimed United have reached out to Bologna to discuss terms for a potential deal while part owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe already knows Ndoye well.

The goal that got the Swiss believing they would top Group A 🇨🇭#Euro2024 | #SUIGER pic.twitter.com/CY8LL1AyWF — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 23, 2024

In fact the new owner has signed Ndoye before when he signed the winger for Nice from Lausanne Sport in Switzerland, both clubs owned by Ratcliffe’s Ineos.

United are not the only European giant said to be interested in the Swiss forward, with Inter Milan looking to recruit with multiple players slated to leave the Nerazzurri this summer.

Although not a prolific goal scorer, Ndoye is appreciated for his direct, attacking-minded style of play and is versatile, being able to play in a variety of positions, notably as a wing-back roles.

Bologna bought Ndoye from Basel for £7.6m and is valued at around £12m.

This could prove to be some smart business for The Red Devils who are looking to reduce spending with profit and sustainability regulations, limiting Erik ten Hag’s options in the transfer window.

When asked about his future last week, Ndoye said: “Football goes very fast, one day you are very high and one day you are low.

“I want to continue playing like this and stay focused on the European Championship with Switzerland.”