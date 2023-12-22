Search icon

Football

22nd Dec 2023

Man City banned from wearing FIFA champions badge vs Everton if they win Club World Cup

Callum Boyle

Man City Club World Cup

Man City face Fluminense in the Club World Cup final on Friday

Manchester City will be banned from wearing the FIFA champions badge in their next Premier League game – even if they win the Club World Cup.

Pep Guardiola’s side face Brazilian outfit Fluminense on Friday (December 22) after beating Urawa Red Diamonds from Japan 3-0 in the semi final earlier this week.

A win against the Copa Libertadores champions will see City crowned as champions of the world and add yet another trophy to their ranks.

As part of the reward for winning, clubs are traditionally given a special badge that features in the middle of their shirts to commemorate the trophy success.

Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea have all won the badge in previous years, but the Premier League aren’t always keen to display them.

Man City Club World Cup

While City would be allowed to wear them in the FA Cup and Champions League, Premier League rules state:

“Strips of the description thus registered shall be worn throughout the Season immediately following and no changes to it shall be made except with the prior written permission of the Board. Any request for such permission must be made to the Board no less than 14 days before the League Match in which the Club concerned intends to wear the changed Strip.”

This means that if they win the Club World Cup, there won’t be enough time to lodge a request to wear them for their game against Everton on December 27.

It’s also a similar story with the following fixture against Sheffield United on December 30, meaning that the first time they’d possibly be allowed to wear it is against Newcastle United on January 13.

Liverpool were only allowed to wear it once and the same was set to happen with Chelsea until they struck an agreement that allowed them to wear it in multiple games towards the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

Clubs such as Bayern Munich and Real Madrid meanwhile have been allowed to have the badge on their shirt in every league game.

