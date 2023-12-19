Search icon

Football

19th Dec 2023

Granit Xhaka says ‘only one person’ at the club wanted him to stay at Arsenal when he was captain

Callum Boyle

Granit Xhaka

‘My bags were packed’

Granit Xhaka has claimed that there was “only one person” who wanted him to stay at Arsenal during his time as captain.

Xhaka was given the armband in 2019 during a difficult spell for the Gunners as he struggled to replicate the same form he was in when playing for Switzerland at club level.

The midfielder even cupped his ears to an angry Arsenal crowd when substituted in a game against Crystal Palace.

At the time, Xhaka had agreed to join Hertha Berlin but told the Players’ Tribune last year that a change of heart blocked the move at the eleventh hour.

“My bags were packed. The passports were out I was done with Arsenal. Finished,” he said.

“I was just going to say goodbye to Mikel [Arteta], and then we would board the plane.”

Granit Xhaka

Now at Bayer Leverkusen, Xhaka revealed in a recent interview with The Athletic that Arteta was the only person who wanted him to stay at the club.

“The club showed me little respect even though I was the captain. It was clear they wanted to get rid of me as quickly as possible, apart from one person: Mikel Arteta.

“Mikel told me he wanted me to stay. But I wasn’t sure.

“I could not imagine myself playing for Arsenal again. I said to him, ‘I just want to be somewhere where the fans don’t boo me’. But he was so convincing.

“For the first time in my life, I took a decision without talking to my family first. I got up and said, ‘OK, I’ll stay’. We embraced and, from that day on, I returned to training and it was like nothing ever happened.

“Mikel picked me up and brought me back to playing at a level I always knew I could play at.

“Four years later, it ended with me almost scoring a hat-trick [against Wolves in his last appearance] and Arsenal fans screaming that they wanted me to stay. It was a goosebumps moment.”

Related links:

Topics:

Arsenal,Football,Granit Xhaka,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Pepe sent off for 16th time in his career during Porto vs Sporting

Football

Pepe sent off for 16th time in his career during Porto vs Sporting

By Callum Boyle

Brentford mock Emi Martinez with brutal TikTok post

Aston Villa

Brentford mock Emi Martinez with brutal TikTok post

By Callum Boyle

Marc Cucurella falls asleep during Chelsea game

Chelsea

Marc Cucurella falls asleep during Chelsea game

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Ander Herrera mocks Marcos Rojo for fire extinguisher incident

Ander Herrera

Ander Herrera mocks Marcos Rojo for fire extinguisher incident

By Simon Lloyd

Can you name every English football league club that begins with ‘S’?

English Football League

Can you name every English football league club that begins with ‘S’?

By Patrick McCarry

Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood miss training after being accused of breaking Covid-19 protocol

Football

Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood miss training after being accused of breaking Covid-19 protocol

By Reuben Pinder

Cristiano Ronaldo flew to Portugal after learning of his Manchester derby omission

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo flew to Portugal after learning of his Manchester derby omission

By Simon Lloyd

Manchester United have completed a deadline day transfer

Manchester United

Manchester United have completed a deadline day transfer

By Robert Redmond

Sir Alex Ferguson’s trip to the Manchester United dressing room after PSG win was a big milestone

Champions League

Sir Alex Ferguson’s trip to the Manchester United dressing room after PSG win was a big milestone

By Marc Mayo

NASA finds ‘otherworldly’ wreckage on Mars’ surface

NASA finds ‘otherworldly’ wreckage on Mars’ surface

By Nina McLaughlin

How the Egyptians moved pyramid stones has finally been solved

How the Egyptians moved pyramid stones has finally been solved

By Joseph Loftus

EastEnders cancelled tonight as soap replaced in BBC schedule shake-up

EastEnders

EastEnders cancelled tonight as soap replaced in BBC schedule shake-up

By Charlie Herbert

Optical illusion leaves people divided over which number it actually shows

numbers

Optical illusion leaves people divided over which number it actually shows

By Kieran Galpin

Football history made as ref has yellow card Uno reversed

Football history made as ref has yellow card Uno reversed

By Nina McLaughlin

Peter Crouch’s wife Abbey Clancy admits she accidentally sent ‘sexy pic’ to 200 of his friends

Abbey Clancy

Peter Crouch’s wife Abbey Clancy admits she accidentally sent ‘sexy pic’ to 200 of his friends

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Dinner lady says she cries going into work – because she has to deny children school lunch

Andy Burnham

Dinner lady says she cries going into work – because she has to deny children school lunch

By Jack Peat

Netflix release two stunning trailers for their new real life murder documentary

Documentary

Netflix release two stunning trailers for their new real life murder documentary

By JOE

Pornhub offers to buy Vine claiming “six seconds is more than enough”

Pornhub

Pornhub offers to buy Vine claiming “six seconds is more than enough”

By Alan Loughnane

Ajax boss Erik ten Hag claims he is ‘ready’ for a new ‘challenge’

Ajax

Ajax boss Erik ten Hag claims he is ‘ready’ for a new ‘challenge’

By Callum Boyle

Pickford named in UEFA Nations League team of the tournament

Football

Pickford named in UEFA Nations League team of the tournament

By Jack O'Toole

Chelsea linked to yet another striker as search for target man continues

Antonio Conte

Chelsea linked to yet another striker as search for target man continues

By Reuben Pinder

Load more stories