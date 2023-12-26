Search icon

26th Dec 2023

Liverpool fans convinced they are making January signing after spotting hidden ‘clue’

Callum Boyle

Could the Reds bolster their squad ahead of a title charge?

Liverpool fans are convinced that the club will be busy in the January transfer window after spotting a clue in their Christmas post.

With the winter window days away from opening, transfer speculation has intensified as clubs look to strengthen their squads before going into the latter stages of the season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side find themselves in the midst of another title challenge and one or two extra faces through the door could be the difference between winning and losing the Premier League title in May.

Klopp will lose some of his first team – including star man Mohamed Salah – to the Africa Cup of Nations next month, but fans believe they may be getting a late Christmas present.

In the club’s recent Christmas Day post, Virgil van Dijk and forward Cody Gakpo were stood in front of a Christmas tree.

When the two were announced, they were also stood in front of a Christmas tree, leading to fans believing that it may happen again.

“This is a teaser for a new signing I just know, 2 Dutchmen we announced in front of a Christmas tree, it just is,” said one fan

A second added: “Another Christmas signing incoming. Probably Goncalo Inacio.”

Someone else commented: “2 Dutch players in this picture. Could this be a hint for Jeremie Frimpong or Mats Weiffer incoming in January?”

While every manager is keen to add new players, Klopp admitted earlier this month that completing deals is harder than it looks.

He said: “You always talk about transfers like it is the easiest thing in the world. They all cost money, it must be the right player.

“As long as other clubs don’t put them under the Christmas tree for us and say, ‘Take it and use it for as long as you need it’… I didn’t really think about it yet.”

