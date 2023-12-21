Harry Redknapp claims one Liverpool player would ‘walk into almost any team in the Premier League’

‘He looks too good not to play’

Harry Redknapp has singled out one Liverpool player who could “walk into almost any team in the Premier League”.

Liverpool delivered a five-star performance to book their place in the Carabao Cup semi finals after beating West Ham United 5-1.

Among the standouts was Curtis Jones, who made the most of a rare start by scoring two goals and subsequently received the player of the match award.

Redknapp was in the Sky Sports studio watching the game and after watching Jones’ display, the former West Ham boss praised the midfielder and suggested that he could force his way into the Liverpool starting XI.

“He could go and walk into almost any team in the Premier League and play there but he obviously wants to stay and win his place at Liverpool,” he said.

“It looks like a matter of time before he gets that regular berth in the team. He looks too good not to play.”

Curtis Jones walks through the West Ham defence, 5-1! 🫣 pic.twitter.com/MJsGt3brgD — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) December 20, 2023

Jones didn’t start in the draw against Manchester United but Redknapp feels that the youngster has made it difficult to leave him out of their top of the table clash against Arsenal this weekend.

“Curtis Jones, does he play Saturday? One or two of them tonight have made it difficult for him to leave them out. No injuries, perfect night, five goals. Absolutely slaughtered West Ham tonight,” Redknapp continued.

“Selection problems for Saturday, great problems.”

Jurgen Klopp was also impressed with Jones, saying at full time: “I am really happy for him.

“He has this speed and tempo and doesn’t use it often enough, hopefully tonight is a like an eye-opener for him. Top game and looked really sharp throughout.”

