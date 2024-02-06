Search icon

Football

06th Feb 2024

Fans accuse Man City of ‘cheating’ following reported signing of La Liga star

Callum Boyle

Man City Savio

‘These negotiations must‘ve been incredibly difficult’

Manchester City are close to signing exciting winger Savio this summer.

The winger has been a key part of Girona’s success in LaLiga this season and has been the subject of bids in the region of £25m.

Girona are one of the many sides part-owned by the City Football Group (CFG) – the company that owns Man City and several other clubs around the globe.

Savio actually joined another one of those sides in the summer, signing for French outfit Troyes in 2022 but has never played a game for them having been sent on loan to PSV Eindhoven and now Girona.

Troyes are still technically his parent club so would receive all of the fee but the latest addition to Pep Guardiola’s ranks has left a sour taste in the mouth of other supporters, who have accused Man City of “cheating”.

One fan said: “These negotiations must‘ve been incredibly difficult.”

A second commented: “This has to be illegal there’s no way this is possible.

“Same old city, always cheating,” wrote a third.

“Spare a thought for fans of Troyes – Savio’s parent club (not Girona). Your club’s record signing never plays for you, instead stars elsewhere in the ‘ownership group’. Meanwhile, your club is in danger of successive relegations. Fans are powerless, their club is now just a pawn,” wrote Colin Millar of The Athletic.

“115 charges for financial misconduct and still buying up all of the world’s biggest talents from other clubs owned by them. Cheating rats.”

Related links:

Topics:

Football,Manchester City,Savio,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Chelsea players ‘regret’ signing 8-year contracts and ‘don’t see the grand project sold to them’

Chelsea

Chelsea players ‘regret’ signing 8-year contracts and ‘don’t see the grand project sold to them’

By Callum Boyle

Lip-reading expert reveals what Neal Maupay said to Kyle Walker during heated exchange

Brentford

Lip-reading expert reveals what Neal Maupay said to Kyle Walker during heated exchange

By Callum Boyle

Sevilla star poked in the bum by fan during game

Football

Sevilla star poked in the bum by fan during game

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Aguero ‘spends at least £90,000’ on gifts for Man City staff after leaving club

Barcelona FC

Aguero ‘spends at least £90,000’ on gifts for Man City staff after leaving club

By Danny Jones

Man United fans are playing the Cantona card as FA rule out Aguero punishment

Eric Cantona

Man United fans are playing the Cantona card as FA rule out Aguero punishment

By Simon Lloyd

Mohamed Salah deletes Twitter account after final cryptic tweet

Liverpool

Mohamed Salah deletes Twitter account after final cryptic tweet

By Darragh Murphy

You may soon be able to play as Usain Bolt in FIFA 19

A-League

You may soon be able to play as Usain Bolt in FIFA 19

By Wayne Farry

Steven Gerrard identifies the key weakness in his Rangers team

Football

Steven Gerrard identifies the key weakness in his Rangers team

By Reuben Pinder

Fans convinced that Jose Mourinho revealed transfer plans with interview comment

Jose Mourinho

Fans convinced that Jose Mourinho revealed transfer plans with interview comment

By Darragh Murphy

Groom knocks out best man after he throws wedding cake at bride

Groom knocks out best man after he throws wedding cake at bride

By Nina McLaughlin

Xbox gamers fume as multiple exclusives bound for PlayStation 5

Microsoft

Xbox gamers fume as multiple exclusives bound for PlayStation 5

By Charlie Herbert

‘Gut-wrenching’ crime drama with near-perfect rating is available to watch on BBC iPlayer

BBC

‘Gut-wrenching’ crime drama with near-perfect rating is available to watch on BBC iPlayer

By JOE

John Fury offers to fight Carl Froch at Wembley

Carl Froch

John Fury offers to fight Carl Froch at Wembley

By Charlie Herbert

Country music legend Toby Keith dies aged 62

Country music

Country music legend Toby Keith dies aged 62

By Charlie Herbert

Kyle Walker involved in heated exchange with Neal Maupay after comeback win

Brentford FC

Kyle Walker involved in heated exchange with Neal Maupay after comeback win

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Controversial professor who wished Queen ‘excruciating’ death says she will not get fired

Jeff Bezos

Controversial professor who wished Queen ‘excruciating’ death says she will not get fired

By April Curtin

Where England’s highest earners sit in relation to rugby’s top-paid players

Rugby

Where England’s highest earners sit in relation to rugby’s top-paid players

By Patrick McCarry

New York could use National Guard to replace unvaccinated health workers

Care workers

New York could use National Guard to replace unvaccinated health workers

By Danny Jones

Liverpool fans seen breaking news of City winner to players after Salah goal

Football

Liverpool fans seen breaking news of City winner to players after Salah goal

By Simon Lloyd

Wayne Rooney ‘turned down’ crazy money from Chinese Super League

Chinese Super League

Wayne Rooney ‘turned down’ crazy money from Chinese Super League

By Gareth Makim

Usain Bolt has officially retired from professional football

Athletics

Usain Bolt has officially retired from professional football

By Darragh Murphy

Load more stories