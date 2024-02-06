Fans accuse Man City of ‘cheating’ following reported signing of La Liga star

‘These negotiations must‘ve been incredibly difficult’

Manchester City are close to signing exciting winger Savio this summer.

The winger has been a key part of Girona’s success in LaLiga this season and has been the subject of bids in the region of £25m.

Girona are one of the many sides part-owned by the City Football Group (CFG) – the company that owns Man City and several other clubs around the globe.

Savio actually joined another one of those sides in the summer, signing for French outfit Troyes in 2022 but has never played a game for them having been sent on loan to PSV Eindhoven and now Girona.

🚨🔵🇧🇷 EXCLUSIVE: Manchester City agree deal to sign Sávio from parent club Girona in the summer.



Documents to be signed in the next days.



Despite bids from German and English clubs, Sávio will join #MCFC.



He’s now 100% focused on Girona to end the season in the best way. pic.twitter.com/oCDNy5d6Eo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 5, 2024

Troyes are still technically his parent club so would receive all of the fee but the latest addition to Pep Guardiola’s ranks has left a sour taste in the mouth of other supporters, who have accused Man City of “cheating”.

One fan said: “These negotiations must‘ve been incredibly difficult.”

A second commented: “This has to be illegal there’s no way this is possible.

“Same old city, always cheating,” wrote a third.

“Spare a thought for fans of Troyes – Savio’s parent club (not Girona). Your club’s record signing never plays for you, instead stars elsewhere in the ‘ownership group’. Meanwhile, your club is in danger of successive relegations. Fans are powerless, their club is now just a pawn,” wrote Colin Millar of The Athletic.

“115 charges for financial misconduct and still buying up all of the world’s biggest talents from other clubs owned by them. Cheating rats.”

