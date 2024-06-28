Legendary commentator Clive Tyldesley questions ITV as he’s axed from the broadcaster

‘I still think my work is strong enough to resonate with old and young’

Clive Tyldesley has said he doesn’t know why ITV has made the ‘unusual’ decision to let him go after 28 years at the company.

The 69-year-old will commentate on his last game on Saturday when he picks up the microphone for Germany’s round-of-16 clash with Denmark at Euro 2024.

He will be joined by former Scotland striker Ally McCoist in the commentary box. The pair’s partnership has become increasingly popular over the last few international tournaments.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Tyldesley said: “I’ve known for five to six weeks. The ITV football editor phoned me to tell me I would be going home after the last 16. I asked if there would be any other opportunities and he said that ITV would not be offering me another contract and so that will be it after 28 years.”

In 2020, Tyldesley was replaced as ITV’s lead football commentator after 22 years with England games, European and World Cup finals going to colleague Sam Matterface. At the time, the decision was said to have left him ‘upset, annoyed and baffled’.

Tyldesley, who succeeded commentary legend Brian Moore on ITV in 1998, has no ill-feeling towards soon-to-be former boss but believes he’s operating ‘as well as he ever has’ behind the microphone and says he has no intention of retiring.

“It’s a shame it’s coming to an end but it’s a matter of opinion and their opinion is that this is the right call. I don’t know why they think that. I’ve never fully understood but I have to accept it. I still think my work is strong enough to resonate with old and young.

“It’s a strange situation because I am not retiring and have no intention of doing so. This is not my decision – it’s theirs. If they want to highlight the fact that I have been with them a long time that’s also their decision. I not going to object to it but at same time it’s a little unusual when it’s their decision to move me on.”

His wife Susan announced the news on social media platform X. She wrote: “My husband @CliveTyldesley commentates on his last match for @itvfootball : #DenGer on Saturday after an incredible 28 years with @itvfootball. I am so proud of him. Clive will still have a voice on his new @globalplayer podcast The Football Authorities with @moneill31”.

Tyldesley will continue reporting on Champions League games for US broadcaster CBS Sports and will report on the Premier League for Amazon during their Christmastime coverage.