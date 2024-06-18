Search icon

Football

18th Jun 2024

Kobbie Mainoo backs Erik ten Hag to win more trophies at Man United

Jacob Entwistle

The Man Utd and England prodigy was full of praise for his club boss in a pre-Denmark press conference

Ahead of England’s clash against Denmark on Thursday, Kobbie Mainoo spoke to the press on Erik ten Hag staying at Man Utd and choosing to play for England over Ghana.

Mainoo has enjoyed a spectacular breakout season, making his Premier League debut at just 18 years of age.

In such a short period of time, he then debuted for England in March 2024, playing at Wembley versus Brazil and Belgium.

Against Belgium, the teenager earned national plaudits as he won Player of the Match before cementing his place at Euro 2024 as the youngest player in the England squad.

When quizzed on if he was ready to play, Mainoo said he’s more than prepared to contribute:

“I’m ready to play, whether that’s off the bench or starting. Obviously, there’s other great midfielders in the squad in the Premier League or abroad like Jude (Bellingham). I’m trying to train hard and be ready when I’m called upon.”

Speaking on Serbia match-winner Bellingham, he was full of praise for his teammate when asked if he could potentially win the Ballon D’or:

“Yeah definitely [on whether Bellingham could the Ballon d’Or]. I mean everyone knows how great of a player he is. We see it everyday in training here. He’s such a nice guy as well. He’s demanding. He has high standards that he sets. To play with him is great. it’s rightly so he’s a contender for the Ballon d’Or.”

Related links:

Then asked on whether he considered playing for Ghana instead of England, Mainoo stated:

“I’m proud of my Ghanaian heritage but it has always been a dream to play for England. I’m happy to be here. I considered it, but I want to play for England.”

Mainoo heaps praise on Erik ten Hag

Speaking on boss Erik ten Hag, he was full of praise for the Man Utd manager after the news that he’s staying at the club:

“(I’m) happy to be building with him, got two trophies hopefully there’s more to come. Peace of mind to know what manager we have when we return.

“I’m so grateful for him, he put so much trust in me to play in the team. I can’t thank him enough.”

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Kevin Bacon discovers his wife is his cousin

Kevin Bacon discovers his wife is his cousin

By Nina McLaughlin

Netflix fans ‘can’t get enough’ of ’10/10′ thriller and are binge watching series in single day

Netflix

Netflix fans ‘can’t get enough’ of ’10/10′ thriller and are binge watching series in single day

By Nina McLaughlin

Premier League make huge rule change for new season concerning team news embargo

FIFA

Premier League make huge rule change for new season concerning team news embargo

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

The reason why the Czech Republic changed their name to Czechia

Czechia

The reason why the Czech Republic changed their name to Czechia

By Zoe Hodges

Cristiano Ronaldo can break 5 records at Euro 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo can break 5 records at Euro 2024

By Jacob Entwistle

Scotland fan tragically dies on Euro 2024 trip

Football

Scotland fan tragically dies on Euro 2024 trip

By Zoe Hodges

The new ‘Snickometer’ technology making waves at Euro 2024 explained in full

Belgium

The new ‘Snickometer’ technology making waves at Euro 2024 explained in full

By Harry Warner

Paul Scholes says England’s ‘hard work has been wasted’ in brutal rant

Paul Scholes says England’s ‘hard work has been wasted’ in brutal rant

By Jacob Entwistle

Argentinian referee who sent off 10 players in one match to take charge of Euros game

Argentina

Argentinian referee who sent off 10 players in one match to take charge of Euros game

By Harry Warner

Two of the biggest action movie franchises could be getting a crossover

action

Two of the biggest action movie franchises could be getting a crossover

By Stephen Porzio

Cat Deeley apologises for insensitive seizure joke on This Morning

Cat Deeley

Cat Deeley apologises for insensitive seizure joke on This Morning

By Niamh Ryan

The reason why the Czech Republic changed their name to Czechia

Czechia

The reason why the Czech Republic changed their name to Czechia

By Zoe Hodges

Game of Thrones fans say franchise has ‘finally gone too far’ after scene of dog getting kicked

emma d'arcy

Game of Thrones fans say franchise has ‘finally gone too far’ after scene of dog getting kicked

By JOE

House of the Dragon fans share wild theory after brutal ending to season 2 premiere

emma d'arcy

House of the Dragon fans share wild theory after brutal ending to season 2 premiere

By Stephen Porzio

Cristiano Ronaldo can break 5 records at Euro 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo can break 5 records at Euro 2024

By Jacob Entwistle

MORE FROM JOE

Scotland fan tragically dies on Euro 2024 trip

Football

Scotland fan tragically dies on Euro 2024 trip

By Zoe Hodges

Justin Timberlake arrested in New York

Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake arrested in New York

By Charlie Herbert

The new ‘Snickometer’ technology making waves at Euro 2024 explained in full

Belgium

The new ‘Snickometer’ technology making waves at Euro 2024 explained in full

By Harry Warner

Three children missing after day out at Thorpe Park found safe

missing persons

Three children missing after day out at Thorpe Park found safe

By Charlie Herbert

Lewis Capaldi pictured for the first time in a year as he teases music comeback

Lewis Capaldi

Lewis Capaldi pictured for the first time in a year as he teases music comeback

By Charlie Herbert

Desperate search launched for British teenager missing in Tenerife

Desperate search launched for British teenager missing in Tenerife

By Nina McLaughlin

Load more stories