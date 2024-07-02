Kevin De Bruyne goes off on reporter who told him Belgium’s ‘golden generation’ is the only one to never reach a final

Journalist slams ‘spoilt brat’ De Bruyne after midfielder reacted angrily to question

Kevin De Bruyne reacted angrily to a reporter who told him that Belgium’s ‘golden generation’ is the only one to never reach a final after Belgium were knocked out to France

The reporter in question, Tancredi Palmeri, questioned De Bruyne on Belgium’s famous generation of players and their failure to find success in major tournaments.

The Manchester City midfielder responded angrily asking “what is a golden generation?” to which Palmeri replied “yours.”

This incited De Bruyne ask why no one talks about the ‘golden generations’ of other countries.

He said: “And you say that France, England, Spain, Germany have no golden generation?”

After saying this the Belgian legend walked off the interview panel calling Palmeri “stupid” as he turned to leave.

Ahah DeBruyne just called me stupid.



Hey Kevin, little memo for you:



the golden generation you mentioned of France, England, Germany and Spain they ALL REACHED A FINAL!



Usual footballer that wants only question telling him how good they are.



Spoiled brat https://t.co/vuxnu8y9B1 — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) July 1, 2024

Palmeri posted this video to X and has given his thoughts on De Bruyne’s comments, calling the player a “spoilt brat.”

This latest turn in a serious of unfortunate Belgian events caps off frankly a Euros campaign to forget very fast for The Red Devils who have struggled on and off the pitch.

Only in their last game Kevin De Bruyne urged his players off the pitch after Belgium fans booed the team after going over to the fans to applaud them following a dull 0-0 draw with Ukraine.

Then in the lead up to the match with France, the Belgian FA had to apologise to the French Football Federation after posting a video of Amadou Onana claiming to be looking to “tackle Mbappé in the shin” ahead of their round of 16 tie.

Belgium ultimately left Germany with a whimper after an unimpressive campaign that is symptomatic of their aging squad, lacking key players from previous years such as Eden Hazard and Tony Alderweireld.

Their opponents in the round of 16, France, will play Portugal in the quarter-finals after a dramatic Ronaldo penalty miss and subsequent penalty shoot-out victory against Slovenia.