Kevin de Bruyne announces that he’s leaving Man City

Big news

Kevin de Bruyne has officially confirmed that he is leaving Man City.

The Belgian midfielder has been a legend at the Manchester club, winning everything with the Sky Blues during his time.

Seen as one of the greatest midfielders the Premier League has ever seen, he will be a big miss to the league.

The player released a statement on his social media where he said “it was not easy to write” but that “we all knew this day eventually comes”.

He paid tribute to City saying: “This club gave me EVERYTHING. I had no choice but to give EVERYTHING back! And guess what – we won EVERYTHING.”

He is yet to confirm or hint at where he could be going next.

His full statement read: “Dear Manchester, Seeing this, you probably realise where this is heading.

“So I’ll get straight to it and let you all know that these will be my final months as a Manchester City player. Nothing about this is easy to write, but as football players, we all know this day eventually comes.

“That day is here— and you deserve to hear it from me first. Football led me to all of you—and to this city. Chasing my dream, not knowing this period would change my life. This city. This club. These people… gave me EVERYTHING.

“I had no choice but to give EVERYTHING back! And guess what — we won EVERYTHING. Whether we like it or not, it’s time to say goodbye. Suri, Rome, Mason, Michèle, and I are beyond grateful for what this place has meant to our family.

“‘Manchester’ will forever be on our kids’ passports— and more importantly, in each of our hearts. This will always be our HOME.

“We cannot thank the city, club, staff, teammates, friends, and family enough for this 10-year ride. Every story comes to an end,

but this has definitely been the best chapter.

“Let’s enjoy these last moments together! Much love, Kevin”.