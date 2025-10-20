Jurgen Klopp reveals why he didn’t take the Man United job

He spoke with the club before joining Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has revealed why he didn’t take the Man United job following a reveal-all interview released over the weekend.

Speaking on the Diary of a CEO podcast, Jurgen Klopp spoke on a range of topics including his time at Liverpool, a potential return to the Premier League, and the reason why he never took charge of Man United.

Klopp joined Liverpool in October 2015 after the departure of Brendan Rodgers while Man United had transitioned from David Moyes to Louis van Gaal in May 2014.

Speaking in the interview, Klopp mentioned that Man United had contacted him after Sir Alex Ferguson retired after winning his 13th Premier League title in 2013.

Klopp said: “In the year when Sir Alex retired, they spoke to me. Of course, they were interested at one point. At that time, I would have been interested, I was young, I had a sensational team at Dortmund. They probably thought, “What is he doing there?

“Later on I heard that my players, James Milner and Adam Lallana, they flew to Real Madrid when we (Dortmund) had a semi-final there in the Champions League just to watch us play.

“‘What is Dortmund doing? What football that is’. I mean, you cannot get a bigger compliment.

“United tried (to approach me). It was wrong time, wrong moment. I had a contract at Dortmund and wouldn’t have left for anybody. They wanted a new manager and I was one of a few options I think.”

Elaborating on the reason why he turned the Red Devils down, he said: “Because I was told things in the meetings that I didn’t like: ‘We get all the players you want… we get him, and him, and him..’

“And I was sitting there like… ‘yea, this is not my type of project.’

“I didn’t want to bring back Paul Pogba! These things won’t work! I didn’t want to bring back Cristiano Ronaldo, this won’t help! Their idea was to bring the best players to the club, but they would never bring up football.

“And then a pure football project came along: Liverpool FC.”

Klopp would go on to win one Premier League title, one Champions League, one FA Cup, Two League Cups, one Uefa Super Cup, one Club World Cup and one Community Shield.

Meanwhile, under a host of polarising managers, the closest Man United came to winning the league is second place, but did manage two FA Cups, two League Cups, one Europa League and one Community Shield.