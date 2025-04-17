Jurgen Klopp ‘agrees to negotiate’ with European giant over manager role

Big big news

Jurgen Klopp has reportedly agreed to enter into negotiations with a European giant over a potential return to management.

Klopp has been taking a hiatus from football management after leaving Liverpool at the end of last season.

Since then Arne Slot has taken over and done a fantastic job continuing Klopp’s legacy and is all but certain to win the league in his first season in England.

Meanwhile Klopp has been taking on loftier roles, working for Red Bull as Global Head of Football after he signed onto a five-year deal in January.

In recent days, reports from Brazilian outlet UOL have claimed that the German has become unsatisfied in his new role.

Now, Spanish outlet Diario has reported that Klopp has entered into negotiations with Real Madrid over potentially taking over from Carlo Ancelotti who is most likely to leave at the end of the season.

The outlet claim that Madrid see Klopp as the perfect foil to Barcelona’s own German coach Hansi Flick.

Los Blancos have been struggling recently to fit all their ‘galacticos’ into one team as well as make them play together.

Klopp could be the man to bring order to a chaotic team.