04th Jul 2024

Jude Bellingham ‘set for a five-figure fine’ but will escape ban after X-rated gesture against Slovakia

Jacob Entwistle

A huge collective sigh of relief around the nation of England

Jude Bellingham is reportedly set for a big fine following his X-rated gesture against Slovakia however will avoid a ban, leaving him readily available for the crucial quarter-final clash versus Switzerland on Saturday.

After netting an unbelievable overhead kick in the last seconds of the game, he was seen directing a crude gesture towards the Slovakian bench.

Due to this, German outlet BILD have revealed he could receive a sanction such as through a fine.

However, it is highly unlikely that he will be suspended.

Following the game, Bellingham took to X to show that the gesture was not meant to offend anyone:

“An inside joke gesture towards some close friends who were at the game.

“Nothing but respect for how that Slovakia team played tonight.”

Additionally, Slovakia have decided not to press charges and his defensive tweet too could help his cause.

Bild also made a point of Emiliano Martinez’s crude gestured at the World Cup 2022 final going unpunished, meaning the same treatment towards Bellingham should be shown.

The Real Madrid dynamite being available for Gareth Southgate’s side is undoubtedly a huge, needed boost.

