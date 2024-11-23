Search icon

23rd Nov 2024

Jeff Stelling says football broadcasters ‘chasing younger audiences’ is wrong

Charlie Herbert

‘It’s a forlorn pursuit to look for a younger audience’

Jeff Stelling has said football broadcasters shouldn’t be chasing younger audiences that “probably aren’t interested in the programme anyway.”

The sports broadcaster became a household name over the years as the host of Sky Sports’ Soccer Saturday.

However, he stepped down from the show last year, bringing an end to his almost 20-year stint on the programme.

This came three years after regulars Phil Thompson, Matt Le Tissier and Charlie Nicholas were axed from the show.

The thinking was that Soccer Saturday needed a fresher line-up to attract a younger audience and appeal to a new demographic.

More than a year on from his departure, Stelling told the Telegraph that he reckons this isn’t the way broadcaster should be thinking, and that they are at risk of sacrificing quality in the search for younger audiences.

He told the publication: “I’ve never bought the stuff about a new demographic. It’s a forlorn pursuit to look for a younger audience that probably aren’t interested in the programme anyway by having younger presenters, influencers, social-media types.

“I’ve never believed that was the way forward. Call me old-fashioned, but I’ve always felt the way to attract an audience of any demographic is to make sure you put out a high-quality product.”

He continued: “If the programme is watched by mums and dads in their forties, make sure it is good enough so that when the new generation reach their forties it is something they want to watch.

“If I’m going to hear somebody talking about a football match, I’d rather it was somebody who had played the game and is able to see things people like me standing on the terraces can’t see, than is a big figure on social media.”

The question of demographics and football presenters has been thrown back into the spotlight in recent weeks following the news Gary Lineker will be stepping down as Match of the Day host at the end of this season.

Speaking about his departure on The Rest is Football podcast, Lineker said the BBC were “looking to do Match of the Day slightly differently” when their new contract with the Premier League starts.

Stelling had no doubt about who he reckons should replace Lineker as host on the highlights show.

He told the Telegraph: “Chappers [Mark Chapman] is the man for the job. Great presenter, nice sense of humour, good rapport with the guests, he’s got to be the man, surely.”

But when asked if he would be keen to take on the role, Stelling said: “No, no, we old white blokes have had our day in the sun. Hard as it is – and believe me I’ve found it hard – we’ve just got to accept we had a great run, and say good luck to the next lot coming in.

“If they enjoy it as much as I have done, then they will have a wonderful time.”

Jeff Stelling

