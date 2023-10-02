Search icon

Football

02nd Oct 2023

Jamie Carragher says the feeling about VAR has ‘never been lower’

Callum Boyle

Jamie Carragher

‘We’re at a crisis point with VAR’

Jamie Carragher has hit out at VAR amid the ongoing controversy that has surrounded Luis Diaz’s disallowed goal in Liverpool’s defeat against Tottenham on Saturday.

Diaz’s first half goal was flagged off-side by the linesman but, as the subsequent VAR lines showed, the linesman was in the wrong and the goal should have stood.

Christian Romero, it soon emerged, had played Diaz onside but seconds after the offside was given, officials were conscious of the error made but opted not to follow VAR protocols and continue with the game, as per ESPN.

However, in line with the rules of the game, play should’ve been paused and the decision reversed to “achieve the fairest outcome for the game”. The report also adds that the VAR team and management team failed to react, despite having the chance to correct the mistake.

A statement from the PGMOL apologised to Liverpool for the “human error” and removed officials Darren England and Dan Cook from any upcoming fixtures however the Merseyside club said that it was an “unacceptable” excuse for what happened at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Liverpool themselves have made an official request to hear the audio and on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, Carragher and Frank Lampard reacted to one of the most controversial moments of the season.

Carragher said: “I don’t think the feeling about VAR has been lower, it’s at crisis point. It’s not just this decision it’s on the back of other incidents this season, like the Wolves one with Manchester United on Monday Night Football.

“I don’t want to pile into the officials or Howard Webb, they must feel awful. I’m not into the conspiracy theories – no-one gains anything from this.

“We’ve all made mistakes. But this is a horrendous mistake, unprecedented, you can’t quite believe the explanation that has been given.”

Despite requesting for the audio, the PGMOL are yet to release it, much to Carragher’s surprise.

He added: |They were saying they were staying with protocol about not allowing to stop the game. I don’t believe that. They panicked. They froze. I know that’s the rule but that’s a red tap rule. If they had reversed it, we’d have been praising their leadership.

“There’s talk that the officials didn’t know until half time that a mistake had been made, when that ball goes out of play [after the incident] the look on that referees face it’s a look of something has gone wrong. I think it’s unbelievable that all the parties involved haven’t released the audio. I find it unfathomable. 

“The only way Howard Webb and PGMOL will gain any sort of credibility back was to get it out there. The problem they have now is the explanation is so random and bizarre, the longer this goes on, the more people will think they’re trying to put a story together.”

Related links:

Topics:

Football,Liverpool,Luis Diaz,Premier League,Sport,VAR

RELATED ARTICLES

Liverpool make formal request to PGMOL

Football

Liverpool make formal request to PGMOL

By Callum Boyle

Two members of Chelsea squad singled out for poor start to season

Chelsea

Two members of Chelsea squad singled out for poor start to season

By Callum Boyle

Man City legend Francis Lee dies aged 79

Football

Man City legend Francis Lee dies aged 79

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

QUIZ: Can you name every country to have played in a World Cup final?

2018 FIFA World Cup

QUIZ: Can you name every country to have played in a World Cup final?

By Simon Lloyd

PSG women’s player arrested for ‘hiring two men to attack teammate’

Aminata Diallo

PSG women’s player arrested for ‘hiring two men to attack teammate’

By Callum Boyle

Gary Neville defends Romelu Lukaku following controversial interview

Chelsea

Gary Neville defends Romelu Lukaku following controversial interview

By Daniel Brown

Roy Keane and Ian Wright clash over “Messiah of England” Jack Grealish

England

Roy Keane and Ian Wright clash over “Messiah of England” Jack Grealish

By JOE

Marko Arnautovic posts cryptic Instagram message as West Ham name their price

Manuel Pellegrini

Marko Arnautovic posts cryptic Instagram message as West Ham name their price

By Jack O'Toole

Pep Guardiola seeks out Irish striker Padraig Amond after Newport’s gallant defeat

David Silva

Pep Guardiola seeks out Irish striker Padraig Amond after Newport’s gallant defeat

By Patrick McCarry

Anti-abuse advert praised for having message only children can see

Anti-abuse advert praised for having message only children can see

By Joseph Loftus

Dad, 63, flew to Ibiza for 15 hours on £25 flight for one ‘brilliant’ night

Ibiza

Dad, 63, flew to Ibiza for 15 hours on £25 flight for one ‘brilliant’ night

By Steve Hopkins

Man who displayed Bradley Lowery pic at football match loses job over incident

Bradley Lowery

Man who displayed Bradley Lowery pic at football match loses job over incident

By Steve Hopkins

Secret chambers discovered in 4,400 year-old Egyptian pyramid

Secret chambers discovered in 4,400 year-old Egyptian pyramid

By Joseph Loftus

Steve Coogan defends controversial Jimmy Savile role in BBC show

Jimmy Savile

Steve Coogan defends controversial Jimmy Savile role in BBC show

By Rory Cashin

Two-thirds of former footballers believe Ronaldo has had a better career than Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo

Two-thirds of former footballers believe Ronaldo has had a better career than Messi

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Sir Rod Stewart pays for patients’ scans at a mobile unit in Essex

Essex

Sir Rod Stewart pays for patients’ scans at a mobile unit in Essex

By Charlie Herbert

Hospital patient arrested after switching off roommate’s ventilator because it annoyed her

Germany

Hospital patient arrested after switching off roommate’s ventilator because it annoyed her

By Charlie Herbert

Justin Timberlake announces new album

Jessica Biel

Justin Timberlake announces new album

By Will Lavin

Manchester United v Liverpool – Player Ratings

Liverpool

Manchester United v Liverpool – Player Ratings

By Tom Victor

Every football fan can sympathise with Jeff Stelling’s reaction to Hartlepool’s woes

Jeff Stelling

Every football fan can sympathise with Jeff Stelling’s reaction to Hartlepool’s woes

By Kevin Beirne

Ex-UFC employee has a good theory on why fighters are getting the best commentary gigs

Jimmy Smith

Ex-UFC employee has a good theory on why fighters are getting the best commentary gigs

By Darragh Murphy

Load more stories