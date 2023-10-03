Pep Guardiola once fined himself after making comment to Phil Foden

Pep Guardiola once fined himself in relation to comments he made to Phil Foden.

Guardiola has established a reputation for being firm but fair with his players, demanding the best at all times but also giving them the freedom to express themselves.

However one incident back in the 2020/2021 season caused him to lose his temper and vent his frustrations at Foden, who took exception to his comments.

The Catalan screamed at the England international during a Champions League game against Porto after Foden ignored his manager’s tactical instructions when taking a free kick.

As revealed by James Ducker from The Telegraph, Guardiola said: “F****** hell Phil! F****** hell! You haven’t done what I said!”

Foden reacted badly, accusing the managed of double standards by saying: “Don’t ever do that to me again! You wouldn’t do that to other players.”

He would later apologise to the midfielder before issuing a second apology in front of the whole squad and fined himself, putting money into the players’ kitty that was appreciated by all.

It was also reported that Guardiola was impressed with Foden’s ability to stand up for himself and that was the next step of his transition from being an up and coming talent to a senior member of the squad.

Foden looking to prove himself in central role

In his time at Man City Foden has won two PFA Young Player of the Year awards and five Premier League titles however this season may be the one where he is deployed in his preferred position.

“It’s a role where there’s a lot more to my game,” the 23-year-old said.

|I’d be able to show people a lot more of what I can do. I’d be on the ball more, always involved. I think there’s a lot more responsibility in that role.”

