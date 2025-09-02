Ineligible player fielded in Grimsby v Man Utd match with major punishment decided

They’ve discovered their penalty already

Grimsby Town’s shock victory over Manchester United on Wednesday was reportedly in breach of strict EFL rules, per a report in The Mail.

The shocking result was one of the worst in United’s history.

Within 30 minutes of kick off, the Mariners managed to race into a two goal lead against the three time European champions, laying bare the clear holes in Ruben Amorim’s tactical plan for Manchester United’s playing style.

The Portuguese head coach’s three-man backline coped just as well with a series of early long balls and set pieces, as the Mariners’ ageing stadium did with the endless outpour of rain that left the pitch, and Amorim’s technical area, completely waterlogged.

While the Red Devils did claw back to draw 2-2 by the 90th minute, they eventually lost out on penalties to the League Two outfit.

It has been revealed today that United’s opponents on the night broke an important EFL rule with potentially major consequences.

Grimsby fielded an ineligible player in the game.

Central midfielder Clarke Odour was posted on the register at 12:01pm the day before the game which was one minute past the deadline.

After acowledging the error, the club self-reported to the FA.

Grimsby have released a statement in the last hour in response to the incident: “Grimsby Town Football Club acknowledges today’s decision by the EFL regarding an error in the registration of Clarke Oduor ahead of our Carabao Cup Round Two fixture against Manchester United.

“The registration of Oduor was submitted to the EFL at one minute past the deadline and the issue was not immediately identified by the Club due to a computer problem being experienced at Grimsby.

“We accept the fine imposed and fully recognise the importance of adhering to competition rules and regulations. This mistake was not deliberate, and the Club acted transparently by self-reporting the breach as soon as it came to light.

“Since this incident, we have undertaken a thorough review of our processes and implemented strengthened measures to ensure it cannot happen again.

“We thank the EFL Board for recognising our co-operation and intent, and we remain fully committed to maintaining the highest professional and regulatory standards.

“The Club won’t make any further comment on the matter and now looks forward to focusing on preparations for our upcoming fixtures.”

Grimsby have been handed a £20,000 fine rather than being thrown out of the next round of the Carabao Cup.

🚨 Breaking

⚫️Grimsby Town fielded an ineligible player v Manchester United in the League Cup

⚪️Registration of Clarke Odour was posted at 12:01 day before game (12 is deadline)

💰Club, who self-reported, have been fined £20,000 (£10k suspended) rather than thrown out — Mike Keegan (@MikeKeegan_DM) September 2, 2025

£10,000 of the fine has been suspended, meaning that Grimsby are only expected to pay half of the full punishment.

Following the shock victory over English footballs most successful club, the Mariners will travel to one of the most iconic stadium’s in the entire football pyramid in the next round, as they face Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.