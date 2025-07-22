Search icon

22nd Jul 2025

Ian Wright to make ITV comeback for Lionesses semi-final

Sammi Minion


It’s his first game back covering women’s football since the Aluko row.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright will return to ITV Sport tonight to cover the Women’s EUROs for the first time since the tournament began.

He will take up part of the broadcaster’s coverage of the semi-final tie between England and Italy.

Wright — who is a huge advocate of the women’s game — had not been scheduled to be part of the ITV team for any part of the tournament but has now been drafted in to appear at the last minute.

The move to bring in Wright comes in the midst of a public dispute between two of women’s football’s biggest voices.

Ian Wright was publicly criticised by former Chelsea player Eni Aluko in April as she accused him of taking punditry opportunities away from women, adding that he needed to have greater awareness of “how much he’s doing in the women’s game.”

Aluko later apologised to Wright on social media but the 61-year-old has since rejected the chance for a reconciliation.

In April, Wright said: “I’ve got to say, I’m very disappointed about what Eni has said, she knows how I’ve helped her, supported her publicly, and I know the previous conversations she’s had with me and my management.

“I’ve seen the apology on social media, but I can’t accept it. But I also want to move on.”

When ITV announced their team of pundits in June, Aluko was one the names chosen while Wright was absent, as the two were deemed unable to work together.

With Aluko’s work at the EUROs now at an end, it seems ITV have taken the opportunity for Wright to make his return.

He will line-up for ITV alongside former Chelsea manager Emma Hayes, ex-England forward Karen Carney and presenter Laura Woods as they cover England’s game live from Switzerland.

EURO 2025,Football,Sport

