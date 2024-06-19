Search icon

Football

19th Jun 2024

How to watch Scotland v Switzerland tonight: Channel, start time and stream online

Jacob Entwistle

Scotland must avoid defeat

Day six is upon us at Euro 2024 and finally we all have three games to cherish once again after the pits of only two yesterday.

Croatia face Albania at 2pm, whilst Group A’s second match-day kicks off at 5pm with Germany playing Hungary.

At 8pm, Scotland then face Switzerland in the final game of the day on BBC One and BBC iPlayer as they seek a priceless victory.

Steve Clarke’s side faced an incredibly tough opening game versus hosts Germany losing 5-1 and will need a positive result against Switzerland to keep their last 16 hopes alive.

Following Switzerland, Scotland then face Hungary in their final game on Sunday.

Live on BBC, former West Ham manager David Moyes, former Scotland winger James McFadden and Aston Villa captain Rachel Corsie will all likely be featuring on the coverage.

Switzerland to secure last 16 place?

Switzerland excelled in their first game of the tournament beating Hungary 3-1 and know a victory over Scotland will likely confirm their place in the last 16.

Breel Embolo sealed the deal with an injury-time goal to give Murat Yakin’s side clear daylight over Hungary, meaning he may be considered as a starter having made a huge impact off the bench.

On the other hand, Scotland are in need of a replacement for suspended Ryan Porteous following his challenge on Ilkay Gundogan, which led to a penalty and subsequent sending off.

The most obvious replacement is Norwich City’s Grant Hanley, who provides invaluable experience with 51 caps already to his name.

Another selection headache Steve Clarke may have is the decision on whether to start Brighton’s Billy Gilmour.

The centre midfielder is able to control the game at times with his exceptional passing range and featured 30 times in the 2023/24 Premier League season.

