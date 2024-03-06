Harry Kane outs Jamie Carragher for lying about their relationship

‘I can’t believe you’ve just done that to me!’

Harry Kane left Jamie Carragher embarrassed live on air after he revealed the former Liverpool defender had told a couple of porkies during the week.

Kane scored a brace on Tuesday night as he helped guide Bayern Munich to a 3-0 win over Lazio in the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie. This saw the German side overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg to progress to the quarter finals with a 3-1 aggregate win.

After the game, he spoke to American TV channel CBS on their Golazo show, where Carragher was a pundits alongside Micah Richards, Thierry Henry and host Kate Abdo.

Before the game, Carragher had said he had spoken to the former Spurs striker during the week ahead of the crunch Champions League tie and Abdo was quick to establish whether this was true or not.

She asked Kane: “Before we do anything, I think we should clear up, because Jamie said earlier on in the pre-game, that he called you and spoke to you this week. Is that true or false?”

The forward immediately responded: “That is false.”

This prompted hysterics in the CBS studio, with Carragher exclaiming: “H, don’t do this to me! I’m telling everyone in America that we’re friends, we’ve got a great relationship. I can’t believe you’ve just done that to me!”

Kane jokingly replied: “We are friends, but I’m not going to lie on national TV!”

Carragher clarified that he had backed Kane to guide Bayern to victory against the Italian side, but that this wasn’t the “full truth or the whole truth” and the pair had actually last spoken “about 12 months ago.”

The pair continued the light-hearted exchange on X, where Kane reposted the clip with the caption: “Sorry @Carra23 the truth will always come out” followed by three laughing emojis.

Carragher replied: “Apologies Harry, I was trying to impress my American viewers.”

Apologies Harry, I was trying to impress my American viewers 😔 😂😂 — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) March 5, 2024

Kane’s brace on Tuesday took his tally for Bayern for the season to an incredible 33 goals in 33 games.

It was a big win for the German giants as well, who have fallen off the pace in the Bundesliga and sit 11 points behind Xabi Alonso‘s Bayer Leverkusen.

Because of this, the Champions League is likely to be Bayern’s best chance of silverware this season.

Also on Tuesday, PSG progressed to the quarter finals following a 4-1 aggregate win over Real Sociedad.

Related links:

Paul Scholes claims Phil Foden is ‘much better’ than Frank Lampard

FIFA announce another new international tournament that nobody asked for

Netflix to air documentary series on Man City’s Treble-winning season

Man United have targeted their first big statement signing for this summer