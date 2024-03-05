Search icon

05th Mar 2024

Man United have targeted their first big statement signing for this summer

Callum Boyle

Manchester United will reportedly battle it out with Paris Saint-Germain to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen this summer.

As revealed by The Independent, Osimhen has a €110m release clause and is expected to be at the centre of a bidding war from some of the biggest clubs in Europe such as Arsenal and Chelsea, as well as teams in Saudi Arabia.

Both United and PSG want to make a statement in the summer for different reasons.

Why are Man United after Osimhen?

The arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS sport opens a chapter on a whole new era for Man United.

Ratcliffe and his associates now oversee the footballing side of the operations and are preparing for a major overhaul this summer as they take a different approach on how they conduct their business.

While the long-term goal is to be more shrewd with their acquisitions, there is an acknowledgment that players like Osimhen don’t come around too often and that the 25-year-old would fit the profile of what they are looking for, as well as improve the squad.

Having Osimhen and Rasmus Hojlund as options would also give the Red Devils more firepower and an opportunity to switch things up tactically if needs be.

Why are PSG after Osimhen

This summer will also see major change at the French champions.

Kylian Mbappe will finally leave the club in the summer, after years of speculation, to join Real Madrid will ignite a fresh direction.

Senior figures at the club want to put a focus on the club’s youth system – especially after the recent emergence of talent such as Warren Zaïre-Emery – but know that they still need a blend of players already in the elite level bracket to finally win the Champions League.

Osimhen fits that bracket and the Nigerian is the perfect candidate to fit right into Luis Enrique’s high-pressing style of football.

Wherever he goes, it’s almost a given that Osimhen will be departing Napoli in the summer and whoever lands his signature is getting themselves one of the best forwards in the world.

