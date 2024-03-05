Fresh update claims Xabi Alonso hasn’t held talks with Bayern Munich

Alonso is Liverpool’s number one target

A new report has claimed that Xabi Alonso hasn’t held talks with Bayern Munich after reports suggested that the Spaniard had been in contact with Bayern and even prefers a move to the German side over Liverpool.

Alonso is one of the most sought-after names in world football following his stellar work with Bayer Leverkusen that has seen them rise to the top of the Bundesliga, as well as remain unbeaten across all competitions this season.

Alonso has preference on next job

Both Liverpool and Bayern are looking for new managers after Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel confirmed that they would step down from their roles at the end of the current campaign.

The Spaniard is the favourite for both of those jobs but Sky Sport Deutschland reported on Monday that the 42-year-old had held positive talks with Bayern and favours a move to the Bavarian giants.

They also added that the former Spain international has reservations about moving to Anfield due to the risk that comes with trying to follow in Klopp’s footsteps.

Klopp has won the Champions League, the Premier League, the FA Cup, two League Cups, and the FIFA Club World Cup during his nine years in charge at Liverpool – giving anyone who replaces him on the dugout a high ceiling to follow on from.

New reports shut down Alonso claims

Earlier reports were a bitter blow for Liverpool’s players and fans but Christian Falk of Bild has revealed that Alonso is yet to make a decision on his future and crucially, hasn’t spoken to to Bayern at all.

Furthermore, Alonso is yet to show any signs of having a preference when it comes to potentially moving on and in the meantime, is more than focused on winning trophies with Bayer Leverkusen this season.

Update Xabi Alonso‘s future:

❇️ Alonso made no decision about his future

❇️ There were no negotations between Bayern and Alonso yet

❇️ Alonso didn‘t say to Bayern that he prefers a Move to Munich over Liverpool

❇️ Leverkusen would demand a fee for Alonso, but didn‘t discuss a sum — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) March 5, 2024

Leverkusen to benefit from heavy pay packet for Alonso departure

Given the high stock Alonso holds in the game, despite his early days into management, Leverkusen had already prepared for the day the former midfielder leaves.

Leverkusen will allegedly receive anywhere between £13m-£21m due to a fixed clause in his contract – with the price dependent on how many trophies they go on to win.

By the end of the season, the Bundesliga league leaders could have a league title, German Cup and UEFA Europa League in their trophy cabinet if they continue their success.

