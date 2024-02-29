Search icon

Football

29th Feb 2024

Gary Neville on the Erik ten Hag comment that made his ‘heart sink a little’

Lee Costello

‘I must admit that when I saw it appear yesterday, my heart sank a little’

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville admits that “his heart sank a little” when he heard Erik ten Hag’s reaction to Jamie Carragher’s analysis.

Carragher did a segment on Monday Night Football where he highlighted United’s weaknesses and pointed the blame at the coaching staff for the player’s tactical incompetence.

Ten Hag hit back at the ex-Liverpool star saying that he was being subjective and biased in his remarks, something which Neville disagrees with.

Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, the former right-back admits that he wished the United manager hadn’t replied to his colleague’s analysis.

“I must admit that when I saw it appear yesterday, my heart sank a little, from a Manchester United perspective, that he was getting involved in that,” Neville said on the Stick to Football podcast.

“The reality is that he might be secretly or privately annoyed and think there are some points [Carragher] made that are wrong, but [he has to think], ‘We have conceded a lot of chances, I’m not going to win this one, we’ve just lost a game, got a big game against Nottingham Forest, let’s not look like I’m even interested in that.’

“That was my thinking.”

Roy Keane was also on the podcast panel, and he was more understanding to the United boss, and was willing to give him the benefit of the doubt.

“I’d have the mindset, if I came in and someone said that, I’d say Jamie has played the game, he’s entitled to his opinion and leave it at that. We’ve seen loads of managers react to questions,” Keane explained.

When asked by Neville if Ten Hag was “sweating the small stuff”, Keane replied: “He seems to be with that reaction of course, but that’s where the pressure comes. It’s off the back of a poor result, managers do so many press conferences, I’ll give him the benefit of the doubt. They are getting asked questions and every now and again they will [react].

“We see Pep [Guardiola] sometimes and think he needs to cheer up, but he’s in the zone, these managers are under huge pressure. They are going to react to questions sometimes that we feel are straightforward. He didn’t lose his head, he just said that he disagreed, and he’s entitled to do that.

“I don’t think it’s a big deal.”

Related links:

Morgan Gibbs-White deletes Instagram post following FA Cup defeat to Man United

Only five Man United players have avoided injury this season

Man United fans are all saying the same thing about Erling Haaland

Topics:

Erik Ten Hag,Gary Neville,Manchester United

RELATED ARTICLES

Manchester City vs Manchester United: Follow the Premier League clash live in our hub

Football

Manchester City vs Manchester United: Follow the Premier League clash live in our hub

By Robert Redmond

Gary Neville doubles down on “bottle job” line after hearing Mauricio Pochettino comments

Chelsea

Gary Neville doubles down on “bottle job” line after hearing Mauricio Pochettino comments

By Lee Costello

Morgan Gibbs-White deletes Instagram post following FA Cup defeat to Man United

FA Cup

Morgan Gibbs-White deletes Instagram post following FA Cup defeat to Man United

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

‘Heartbroken’ Paul Pogba releases statement after potentially career-ending ban

‘Heartbroken’ Paul Pogba releases statement after potentially career-ending ban

By Patrick McCarry

Paul Pogba receives lengthy ban after failed drug test, according to reports

Doping

Paul Pogba receives lengthy ban after failed drug test, according to reports

By Charlie Herbert

Only five Man United players have avoided injury this season

Erik Ten Hag

Only five Man United players have avoided injury this season

By Simon Kelly

Liverpool make first approach for Xabi Alonso

Football

Liverpool make first approach for Xabi Alonso

By Callum Boyle

Man United fans are all saying the same thing about Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland

Man United fans are all saying the same thing about Erling Haaland

By Callum Boyle

Player had year long Chelsea trial because ‘he kept turning up and nobody said anything’

Chelsea

Player had year long Chelsea trial because ‘he kept turning up and nobody said anything’

By Callum Boyle

GIANT cans and balloon shows: here’s how Pepsi revealed its new look worldwide

Drink

GIANT cans and balloon shows: here’s how Pepsi revealed its new look worldwide

By Callum Boyle

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers’ final act of kindness before his death aged 66

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers’ final act of kindness before his death aged 66

By JOE

King Charles releases statement after shock Royal family death

Breaking News

King Charles releases statement after shock Royal family death

By Ryan Price

An underseen sci-fi movie gem is airing on TV tonight

An underseen sci-fi movie gem is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Michael Gove placed under investigation by Commons standards watchdog

Michael Gove

Michael Gove placed under investigation by Commons standards watchdog

By JOE

‘Heartbroken’ Paul Pogba releases statement after potentially career-ending ban

‘Heartbroken’ Paul Pogba releases statement after potentially career-ending ban

By Patrick McCarry

MORE FROM JOE

Dave Myers’ final TV appearance is leaving fans heartbroken

dave myers

Dave Myers’ final TV appearance is leaving fans heartbroken

By Charlie Herbert

Kensington Palace issues update on Kate Middleton amid conspiracy theories

Kensington Palace issues update on Kate Middleton amid conspiracy theories

By Kat O'Connor

Liam Neeson to star in reboot of The Naked Gun

Enterntainment

Liam Neeson to star in reboot of The Naked Gun

By Stephen Porzio

Woman, 25, announces her own death with devastating LinkedIn post

announcement

Woman, 25, announces her own death with devastating LinkedIn post

By Ryan Price

‘400ft long ice ship’ discovered in Antarctica

Antarctica

‘400ft long ice ship’ discovered in Antarctica

By Charlie Herbert

Petition to reopen the Glasgow Willy Wonka Experience has reached thousands of signatures

Petition to reopen the Glasgow Willy Wonka Experience has reached thousands of signatures

By Nina McLaughlin

Load more stories