Man United fans are all saying the same thing about Erling Haaland

Haaland was in serious form on Wednesday night

Manchester United fans are worried that they could be in for a long weekend after seeing the goalscoring exploits of Erling Haaland.

Haaland scored five of Manchester City’s six goals in their convincing win against Luton Town to progress through to the quarter finals of the FA Cup.

His sensational record in front of goal meant he had scored the most goals in FA Cup tie since George Best scored six for Man United against Northampton in 1970.

Additionally, the 23-year-old became first Man City player since 1926 to score five goals in an FA Cup match since Frank Roberts hit five in an 11-4 thrashing of Crystal Palace.

Before that the Norwegian had scored a modest three in seven appearances after recovering from a foot injury that ruled him out for more than a month between December and January.

But with the small matter of a Manchester derby to come this weekend, seeing their rivals’ main goal threat look back to his devastating best, Man United fans are fearing the worst.

“Erling Haaland just getting back into fitness and form right before the derby? He really hates Man United man! He hates it!” wrote one fan.

A second said: “When you’ve seen Erling Haaland has scored five for Man City and you know it’s gonna be a long weekend for Man United.

“Man united funeral coming soon,” said another.

“Man United fans are shaking right now after seeing Haaland bag 5 goals in a single match,” added a fourth.

Haaland loves a goal against United

It’s well known that Haaland loves a goal against, well, pretty much everyone, but Man United are one of his favourites to find the back of the net against.

As per Colin Millar of The Athletic, alongside Fulham and now Luton, Man United are the side he has scored the most goals against (five).

In his first fixture against the Red Devils the forward scored a hat trick before adding an extra two in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford.

