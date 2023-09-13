Frank Lampard linked with surprise return to management

Lampard has been out of work since the end of last season

Frank Lampard could be set for a return to management earlier than expected.

Lampard has been out of work since leaving his role as Chelsea’s caretaker manager at the end of last season and hasn’t had a full-time position since being sacked by Everton in January.

But according to 90min the former England international could return to the dugout in a surprising role after being linked with the job at Lyon.

The French side are on the lookout for a new manager after Laurent Blanc was sacked last week following their poor start to the season.

Blanc lasted just 11 months in the role and leaves Lyon winless in their last four games – the most recent of those being a 4-1 defeat at home to Paris Saint-Germain.

Graham Potter had also been considered for the vacancy but after speaking to the Lyon board, decided that now wasn’t the right time for him to return to management.

Genaro Gattuso is another reported name who has been linked but owner John Textor – who is also a co-owner of Crystal Palace – is believed to be a huge fan of Lampard.

Lyon are currently bottom of the league with just one point and a far cry away from their seventh place finish last season – which is still considered disappointing by their standards.

