Search icon

Football

13th Sep 2023

Frank Lampard linked with surprise return to management

Callum Boyle

Frank Lampard

Lampard has been out of work since the end of last season

Frank Lampard could be set for a return to management earlier than expected.

Lampard has been out of work since leaving his role as Chelsea’s caretaker manager at the end of last season and hasn’t had a full-time position since being sacked by Everton in January.

But according to 90min the former England international could return to the dugout in a surprising role after being linked with the job at Lyon.

The French side are on the lookout for a new manager after Laurent Blanc was sacked last week following their poor start to the season.

Blanc lasted just 11 months in the role and leaves Lyon winless in their last four games – the most recent of those being a 4-1 defeat at home to Paris Saint-Germain.

Graham Potter had also been considered for the vacancy but after speaking to the Lyon board, decided that now wasn’t the right time for him to return to management.

Genaro Gattuso is another reported name who has been linked but owner John Textor – who is also a co-owner of Crystal Palace – is believed to be a huge fan of Lampard.

Lyon are currently bottom of the league with just one point and a far cry away from their seventh place finish last season – which is still considered disappointing by their standards.

Related links:

Topics:

Football,Frank Lampard,Lyon,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Richarlison says he will seek ‘psychological help’

Brazil

Richarlison says he will seek ‘psychological help’

By Callum Boyle

Nottingham Forest defender given suspended five-month ban for breaching betting rules

Football

Nottingham Forest defender given suspended five-month ban for breaching betting rules

By Callum Boyle

Jordan Pickford accused of being at fault for Virgil van Dijk form

Football

Jordan Pickford accused of being at fault for Virgil van Dijk form

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Benjamin Mendy has been denied bail, will remain in prison until trial

Benjamin Mendy

Benjamin Mendy has been denied bail, will remain in prison until trial

By Callum Boyle

Rangers’ Michael O’Halloran responds to backlash over photo with Celtic fans

Celtic

Rangers’ Michael O’Halloran responds to backlash over photo with Celtic fans

By Ben Kiely

David Goodwillie banned from new club’s stadium

Clyde FC

David Goodwillie banned from new club’s stadium

By Callum Boyle

Premier League clubs reject FA Brexit reduction on foreign players

Brexit

Premier League clubs reject FA Brexit reduction on foreign players

By Wayne Farry

Laurent Blanc bookies’ favourite to replace Jose Mourinho at Manchester United

Football

Laurent Blanc bookies’ favourite to replace Jose Mourinho at Manchester United

By Wayne Farry

Edinson Cavani Instagram post shows he’s in incredible shape ahead of Man Utd debut

Edinson Cavani

Edinson Cavani Instagram post shows he’s in incredible shape ahead of Man Utd debut

By JOE

How to deal with sex-crazed spiders that will raid UK homes this month

insects

How to deal with sex-crazed spiders that will raid UK homes this month

By Charlie Herbert

Ariana Grande tears up as she reveals she’s had ‘a tonne’ of cosmetic work

ariana grande

Ariana Grande tears up as she reveals she’s had ‘a tonne’ of cosmetic work

By Kat O'Connor

PlayStation 5 update features perfect addition for sneaky gamers

PlayStation

PlayStation 5 update features perfect addition for sneaky gamers

By Rory Cashin

Imposter does catwalk in trash bag at New York Fashion Week and no one notices until security intervene

Fashion

Imposter does catwalk in trash bag at New York Fashion Week and no one notices until security intervene

By Steve Hopkins

Maori man kicked out of pub for having traditional facial tattoos

Australia

Maori man kicked out of pub for having traditional facial tattoos

By Steve Hopkins

Pink slams ‘hateful’ post comparing her to Eddie Izzard

Pink slams ‘hateful’ post comparing her to Eddie Izzard

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Theresa May condemns ‘callous terrorist attack’ in Manchester

Manchester

Theresa May condemns ‘callous terrorist attack’ in Manchester

By Rich Cooper

VIDEO: David Haye KOs Mark de Mori two minutes into the first round

Boxing

VIDEO: David Haye KOs Mark de Mori two minutes into the first round

By Kevin Beirne

Daisy Ridley returning to Star Wars in movie set after Rise of Skywalker

Star Wars

Daisy Ridley returning to Star Wars in movie set after Rise of Skywalker

By Steve Hopkins

Canadian striker Cyle Larin blasts the ball into row Z after rounding the keeper (Vine)

Canada

Canadian striker Cyle Larin blasts the ball into row Z after rounding the keeper (Vine)

By JOE

Darren Clarke delivers crushing response to Twitter trolling after Tiger Woods jibe

Darren Clarke

Darren Clarke delivers crushing response to Twitter trolling after Tiger Woods jibe

By Patrick McCarry

One of MMA’s greatest ever prospects delivers at the second time of asking

Aaron Pico

One of MMA’s greatest ever prospects delivers at the second time of asking

By Ben Kiely

Load more stories