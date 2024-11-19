Search icon

Football

19th Nov 2024

Frank Lampard in advanced talks with English club over return to management

Jacob Entwistle

Super Frank could soon be back in the game!

Frank Lampard is in advanced talks with an English club over a return to management, as per Sky Sports News.

Out of management since his interim stint at Chelsea in 2023, Lampard is ready to return – given it is the right fit.

Recently, the Blues legend was linked with a move to Italian giants Roma, however nothing materialised.

In the summer, he was also reported to be in the running for the Burnley post, however that was then occupied by current boss Scott Parker.

Now, it is understood he is in advanced talks with West Midlands outfit Coventry City, who recently parted company with Mark Robins.

The Sky Blues have endured an underwhelming start to their Championship campaign, sitting 17th in the table.

Under Robins, they achieved dizzy heights – reaching the second-tier play-off final and the FA Cup semifinals, where they were controversially denied a last gap winner versus Manchester United.

The decision to sack him was an unpopular one with the Sky Blues faithful, however the search for a replacement is now well underway.

Ruud van Nistelrooy was previously reportedly interested in the role, however now wants to go for a Premier League job, when once comes available.

