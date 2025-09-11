Search icon

11th Sep 2025

Former Man City star arrested after police raid on home

Harry Warner

He also played for Ajax and Atletico Madrid

A former Man City star has been arrested after police raided his home in the Netherlands.

Reports from Dutch news say that Kiki Musampa was arrested over alleged tax fraud.

The former Ajax academy graduate was held for allegedly committing almost £100,000 in tax fraud.

His 65-year-old accountant was also held by police.

Authorities raided Musampa’s home which saw documents and luxury watches seized.

Kiki Musampa playing for Man City against West Ham in 2005. Credit: Getty.

Musampa was later released from custody on Wednesday afternoon.

The 48-year-old is currently serving as assistant manager of Ajax’s ‘Jong Ajax’ reserve side.

According to the Netherlands’ Fiscal Information and Investigation Service (FIDO) the former Dutch U21 player had declared he was an overseas tax resident whilst working and receiving an income in the country.

He has therefore been accused accused of defrauding the authorities out of over €100,000 (£86,500).

Further allegations claim that this is not the first issue Musampa has had with tax, previously having a property in Amsterdam repossessed.

The player made 45 appearance for Man City during a loan spell in 2005 from Atletico Madrid, scoring four goals.

He made 59 appearances for Ajax, playing in and winning the 1995 Uefa Super Cup, as well as an Dutch league title.

Musampa played 44 times for Bordeaux, winning the French league in 1999.

