28th Jun 2024

Former Celtic player Landry N’Guemo dead at 38

Zoe Hodges

Celtic midfielder Landry N’Guemo has died at the age of 38 following a road accident in Cameroon.

He played for the Glasgow club on loan for one season in 2010, making more than 43 appearances for them as they finished second behind Rangers.

In a statement Celtic said: “Everyone at Celtic Football Club is shocked and saddened at the news of Landry N’Guemo’s passing at the young age of 38.

“The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the club are with Landry’s family and friends at this sad time.”

Celtic Football Club on X: “Everyone at Celtic Football Club is shocked and saddened at the news of Landry N’Guemo’s passing at the young age of 38. The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the Club are with Landry’s family and friends at this sad time.” / X

He won 40 senior caps for Cameroon and went on to play for Bordeaux and Saint-Etienne after leaving Celtic.

Upon his retirement N’Guemo returned to French club Nancy to coach the under-16s team.

Celtic

