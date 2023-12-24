Search icon

Football

24th Dec 2023

Why Wolves vs Chelsea is being played on Christmas Eve

Callum Boyle

Wolves vs Chelsea

The game is being played on Christmas Eve despite major backlash

For the first time since 1995, football will be played on Christmas Eve as Wolves take on Chelsea at Molineux.

Leeds beat Manchester United on that day 28 years ago and today’s occasion will be the second time a fixture has taken place on this day since the Premier League was formed in 1992.

The decision to play the game on Christmas Eve has sparked plenty of backlash from supporters, with fans facing a difficult journey to get there and back due to limited transport.

Kick off is at 1pm and is the latest in a series of live broadcasts. Matches have been televised everyday from December 21 to January 2 – with the only exceptions being Christmas Day and December 29.

The Wolves 1877 Supporters’ Trust said it “shows a complete lack of consideration and respect for fans, especially Wolves fans who travel from further afield, and of course visiting Chelsea supporters.

“We also feel that this is unfair on club staff, especially those with young children, who will have planned to spend Christmas with their families.”

Chelsea’s respective trust added: “Last season, 15.2m supporters attended Premier League matches – a new competition record.

“Despite these exceptional attendance figures, the Premier League has once again demonstrated that it will put the requirements of the broadcasters ahead of matchgoing supporters by breaking its own 28-year-old precedent and scheduling Wolves v Chelsea on Christmas Eve.

“Our message is clear – stop treating matchgoing supporters with total disrespect.”

Despite meeting with both sets of fans, the Premier League decided to go ahead with the kick off time and date, leading to the Football Supporters’ Association describing the outcome as a “kick in the teeth”.

To combat the difficulties in getting there, Chelsea have also put on free travel for their fans.

Related links:

Topics:

Chelsea,Football,Premier League,Sport,Wolves

RELATED ARTICLES

Deontay Wilder responds to retirement claims after Joseph Parker defeat

Boxing

Deontay Wilder responds to retirement claims after Joseph Parker defeat

By Callum Boyle

Anthony Joshua sends message to Deontay Wilder after shock Joseph Parker defeat

Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua sends message to Deontay Wilder after shock Joseph Parker defeat

By Callum Boyle

Manchester United line up £16m goal-scoring target in January transfer window

Erik Ten Hag

Manchester United line up £16m goal-scoring target in January transfer window

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

England team news announced for UEFA Nations League match against Spain

England (football)

England team news announced for UEFA Nations League match against Spain

By Reuben Pinder

Kevin Davies, football agent: “I don’t see myself as the next Mino Raiola”

Bolton Wanderers

Kevin Davies, football agent: “I don’t see myself as the next Mino Raiola”

By Simon Lloyd

Patrick Vieira responds to links to Arsenal job

Arsenal

Patrick Vieira responds to links to Arsenal job

By Jack O'Toole

Spurs target Zaha ‘buzzing’ to sign new Crystal Palace deal

Crystal Palace

Spurs target Zaha ‘buzzing’ to sign new Crystal Palace deal

By Reuben Pinder

The eight rules Xavi has implemented at Barcelona

Barcelona

The eight rules Xavi has implemented at Barcelona

By Callum Boyle

World Cup 2022: All the major action and talking points from Day Two

2022 FIFA World Cup

World Cup 2022: All the major action and talking points from Day Two

By Callum Boyle

JOE’s 12 Days of Christmas quiz: day 2

12 days of christmas quiz

JOE’s 12 Days of Christmas quiz: day 2

By JOE

Harry Potter fans urged to start watching Philosopher’s Stone at exactly 22:33 today

Harry Potter fans urged to start watching Philosopher’s Stone at exactly 22:33 today

By Callum Boyle

Met Office confirm White Christmas is on the cards

Christmas

Met Office confirm White Christmas is on the cards

By Callum Boyle

101-year-old student plans to graduate alongside granddaughter

College

101-year-old student plans to graduate alongside granddaughter

By Callum Boyle

‘Father Christmas’ falls 240ft to his death as stunt goes horribly wrong in front of kids

‘Father Christmas’ falls 240ft to his death as stunt goes horribly wrong in front of kids

By JOE

Man Utd fans think Ten Hag is ‘asking to be sacked’ by repeating one decision

Erik Ten Hag

Man Utd fans think Ten Hag is ‘asking to be sacked’ by repeating one decision

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Frankie Cocozza looks way different now to his ‘X Factor’ days

Frankie Cocozza

Frankie Cocozza looks way different now to his ‘X Factor’ days

By Laura Holland

One Friends star just found out they were the only one to audition twice

feature-homepage

One Friends star just found out they were the only one to audition twice

By Ben Kenyon

Matt LeBlanc to leave Top Gear

Matt LeBlanc

Matt LeBlanc to leave Top Gear

By Kyle Picknell

Jose Mourinho is to blame for Manchester United’s Champions League exit

Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho is to blame for Manchester United’s Champions League exit

By Robert Redmond

Ryanair set to cancel 190 flights in latest strike action

News

Ryanair set to cancel 190 flights in latest strike action

By Paul Moore

Atletico Madrid frontrunners for Manchester United playmaker Juan Mata

Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid frontrunners for Manchester United playmaker Juan Mata

By JOE

Load more stories