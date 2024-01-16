Search icon

Football

16th Jan 2024

Why Lionel Messi beat Erling Haaland to FIFA Best Award despite pair having same number of votes

Callum Boyle

FIFA Best Awards

Another day, another trophy for Messi

Lionel Messi was crowned the winner of the men’s player of the year at the FIFA Best Awards for the third time in his career on Monday night.

Messi narrowly beat Erling Haaland to the trophy, while Kylian Mbappe – his former Paris Saint-Germain teammate – came third.

The Argentine started 2023 in France with PSG before making the move to the MLS to join Inter Miami in the summer.

After scoring nine goals for PSG, Messi went on to grab 10 in seven for Inter Miami as he guided his new side to their first-ever piece of silverware, the inaugural Leagues Cup.

Haaland meanwhile scored 52 goals in all competitions as Manchester City won a historic Treble.

The FIFA Best Awards are usually measured over the course of a calendar year as oppose to the Ballon d’Or, which is over the course of a season.

As the Qatar World Cup was included in last year’s ceremony, this year’s award only covered a half-season period.

Following the outcome of the vote, the results were published on FIFA’s website in which it was revealed that Messi and Haaland actually finished on the same level of points.

In order to choose a winner, Messi was selected ahead of Haaland after he received more first-placed nominations from national team captains.

Among those were names such as Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson, Aaron Ramsey and Luka Modric.

Ilkay Gundogan and Casemiro voted for Haaland, as did Messi himself.

Related links:

Topics:

Erling Haaland,FIFA The Best Awards,Football,Lionel Messi,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Andre Onana had to be calmed down by El Hadji Diouf after missing Cameroon’s AFCON opener

Africa Cup of Nations

Andre Onana had to be calmed down by El Hadji Diouf after missing Cameroon’s AFCON opener

By Callum Boyle

First images of ‘clifftop stadium’ revealed ahead of 2034 World Cup

2034 World Cup

First images of ‘clifftop stadium’ revealed ahead of 2034 World Cup

By Callum Boyle

Ronnie O’Sullivan launches jaw-dropping personal attack on Ali Carter

Masters

Ronnie O’Sullivan launches jaw-dropping personal attack on Ali Carter

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Rangers withdraw from Sydney Super Cup following fan backlash

Celtic

Rangers withdraw from Sydney Super Cup following fan backlash

By Callum Boyle

Manchester United’s three-man summer transfer shortlist revealed

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Manchester United’s three-man summer transfer shortlist revealed

By Darragh Murphy

Sam Kerr drops pitch invader with shoulder charge during Chelsea Juventus clash

Chelsea

Sam Kerr drops pitch invader with shoulder charge during Chelsea Juventus clash

By Simon Lloyd

Expected Rangers XI if they capture their top transfer targets looks pretty decent

Rangers

Expected Rangers XI if they capture their top transfer targets looks pretty decent

By Patrick McCarry

Michael Olise shot produces ‘real-life FIFA glitch’ in buildup to Palace goal

Crystal Palace

Michael Olise shot produces ‘real-life FIFA glitch’ in buildup to Palace goal

By Daniel Brown

People are losing their minds over Lionel Messi’s knees

Football

People are losing their minds over Lionel Messi’s knees

By Callum Boyle

Nicki Minaj says she’s against the body positivity movement if it promotes ‘unhealthy bodies’

celebrity

Nicki Minaj says she’s against the body positivity movement if it promotes ‘unhealthy bodies’

By Nina McLaughlin

Couple spend £21 million of lottery winnings on cure for disease granddaughter died from

Charity

Couple spend £21 million of lottery winnings on cure for disease granddaughter died from

By Charlie Herbert

Love Island star Jake Cornish has reportedly left the villa

Love Island star Jake Cornish has reportedly left the villa

By Joseph Loftus

Drivers are only just finding out what the button on their seatbelt is actually for

Cars

Drivers are only just finding out what the button on their seatbelt is actually for

By Charlie Herbert

PlayStation Plus adds PS1 classic that everyone has been waiting for

PlayStation Plus adds PS1 classic that everyone has been waiting for

By Stephen Porzio

Doctor gives surprising answer to what the size of the average manhood is

Doctor gives surprising answer to what the size of the average manhood is

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Man United fans have had enough of Ronaldo’s bullshit after his latest comments

Cristiano Ronaldo

Man United fans have had enough of Ronaldo’s bullshit after his latest comments

By JOE

Adele breaks down as she postpones Las Vegas residency day before show

Adele

Adele breaks down as she postpones Las Vegas residency day before show

By Danny Jones

Van Gaal finally picks Ander Herrera – Paul Scholes thinks it’s a risk (Video)

Ander Herrera

Van Gaal finally picks Ander Herrera – Paul Scholes thinks it’s a risk (Video)

By JOE

‘Pacifist’ cat brings mouse in to share food with it

cat

‘Pacifist’ cat brings mouse in to share food with it

By Jack Peat

Weed say this is definitely the best stoner job ever…

America

Weed say this is definitely the best stoner job ever…

By Ben Kenyon

Jamaican four-man bobsled team qualifies for 2022 Winter Olympics

Bobsleigh

Jamaican four-man bobsled team qualifies for 2022 Winter Olympics

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories