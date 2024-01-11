Search icon

Football

11th Jan 2024

Jurgen Klopp singles out the one Liverpool star ‘everybody loves’

Callum Boyle

Jurgen Klopp

Klopp hailed the ‘exceptional’ player

Jurgen Klopp had plenty of praise for one of his players after the Carabao Cup win against Fulham on Wednesday night.

Liverpool came from a goal down to win 2-1 at Anfield and edge closer to securing a Carabao Cup final place.

Fulham took a surprise lead through Willian’s first half goal but Liverpool responded with strikes from Curtis Jones and Curtis Jones to take them within touching distance of reaching the final at Wembley.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold ruled out for an extended period with injury, Klopp was forced to call upon Connor Bradley, who started in the right back position.

Bradley had come on in the 2-0 FA Cup win against Arsenal just a few days before and looked composed on Wednesday, leading to widespread praise for the 20-year-old.

Jurgen Klopp

Klopp was also one of those who singled him out and believes he will go on to have a successful career.

He said: “I’m not sure he’ll make it home, probably he will fall asleep in the dressing room. Exceptional. What a boy. Fantastic character, real talent, top potential – and he’s in the right team because everybody loves him and respects him and wants him to succeed, it’s really nice.

“It was super hard, super tough. He was involved in the goal we conceded, falling over the ball or whatever, but as a team it was obvious that we caused ourselves some problems against a really compact defending from Fulham, we played a lot around and got stuck on the wing, no fluidity there and we had to change that and play more in the half-spaces.”

Assessing the team performance as a whole, he added: “The first half, we had a lot of possession without a lot of outcomes. We played too much around the formation and for us now it’s a time that we have to adapt slightly because we are used to a couple of things and some of them were not there today. It’s not a problem, you’ve just got to adapt to it.

“We saw in the first half what’s wrong, it’s just difficult to change it, to talk to the players, to get information out there. Half-time was really crucial again today, to tell them where to play and stuff like this, because we didn’t play bad, we just didn’t play good.”

Related links:

Topics:

Football,Jurgen Klopp,Liverpool,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Only two Man United players like Jadon Sancho goodbye post

Borussia Dortmund

Only two Man United players like Jadon Sancho goodbye post

By Callum Boyle

Jadon Sancho aims dig at Man United in first words since Dortmund move

Borussia Dortmund

Jadon Sancho aims dig at Man United in first words since Dortmund move

By Callum Boyle

Fans react to hilarious Raul Jimenez rabona attempt

Football

Fans react to hilarious Raul Jimenez rabona attempt

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

After 7 years, Lionel Messi can finally trademark his own name

Barcelona

After 7 years, Lionel Messi can finally trademark his own name

By Simon Lloyd

Man United set to investigate Cristiano Ronaldo ‘phone smash’ incident

Cristiano Ronaldo

Man United set to investigate Cristiano Ronaldo ‘phone smash’ incident

By Callum Boyle

Back from the brink: Swindon Town fans savour the moment as new chapter begins

Clem Morfuni

Back from the brink: Swindon Town fans savour the moment as new chapter begins

By Simon Lloyd

Jose Mourinho ‘gives green light’ for shock move to Christian Benteke

Christian Benteke

Jose Mourinho ‘gives green light’ for shock move to Christian Benteke

By Reuben Pinder

Jose Mourinho rejects chance to manage his former club

Benfica

Jose Mourinho rejects chance to manage his former club

By Robert Redmond

Barcelona face losing millions due to budgeting error

Barcelona

Barcelona face losing millions due to budgeting error

By Callum Boyle

Ricky Gervais wants to live long enough to see young generation ‘cancelled’ by the next one

cancel culture

Ricky Gervais wants to live long enough to see young generation ‘cancelled’ by the next one

By Charlie Herbert

‘I parked in my neighbour’s drive – they’re furious but I don’t see the problem’

Am I the Asshole

‘I parked in my neighbour’s drive – they’re furious but I don’t see the problem’

By Charlie Herbert

Paris Hilton has missing dog cloned into two new dogs

Paris Hilton has missing dog cloned into two new dogs

By Nina McLaughlin

Sony reveal their new car that can be driven by a PS5 controller

Sony reveal their new car that can be driven by a PS5 controller

By Nina McLaughlin

People amazed to see size of world’s largest cruise ship as it prepares for first voyage

Cruise

People amazed to see size of world’s largest cruise ship as it prepares for first voyage

By Charlie Herbert

Beach described as ‘slice of Caribbean’ perfect for winter sun only £30 flight from UK

Beach described as ‘slice of Caribbean’ perfect for winter sun only £30 flight from UK

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

‘I refuse to date ugly women even if I’m single forever’

‘I refuse to date ugly women even if I’m single forever’

By Joseph Loftus

Leonardo Bonucci moves back to Juventus in three player deal

AC Milan

Leonardo Bonucci moves back to Juventus in three player deal

By Kyle Picknell

David De Gea admits Man United ‘don’t know what to do with the ball’

David de Gea

David De Gea admits Man United ‘don’t know what to do with the ball’

By Reuben Pinder

Seamus Coleman finally speaks about THAT phone call with Neil Taylor

2018 FIFA World Cup

Seamus Coleman finally speaks about THAT phone call with Neil Taylor

By Ben Kiely

Maurizio Sarri’s agent spotted in London amid interest from several clubs

Arsenal FC

Maurizio Sarri’s agent spotted in London amid interest from several clubs

By Reuben Pinder

Coach names catchweight for potential Anderson Silva vs. Conor McGregor match-up

Anderson Silva

Coach names catchweight for potential Anderson Silva vs. Conor McGregor match-up

By Darragh Murphy

Load more stories