What the European Super League could look like

A decision from the European Court of Justice has brought the idea back to life

The European Court of Justice has ruled that UEFA and FIFA acted against competition law by blocking the formation of the European Super League in 2021.

When first launched two years ago, the tournament was proposed as a breakaway competition which would involve Europe’s biggest sides in a “closed shop” format.

The failed project sparked mass protests from fans of clubs around the world, as well as government institutions.

All six Premier League clubs – Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal – backed out as a result of the backlash from their own supporters and the project stopped within days of being announced.

However a verdict from the ECJ has claimed that UEFA and FIFA acted “unlawfully” in a statement released today.

A22, the company backing the Super League, said on X: “We have won the right to compete. The Uefa-monopoly is over. Football is free.

“Clubs are now free from the threat of sanction and free to determine their own futures.”

In light of the ruling, A22 are now expected to unveil a new proposal for the men’s and women’s midweek European Competitions with participation based on sporting merit with promotion/relegation and no permanent members.

Additionally, they also want fans to be able to stream live games from a new digital platform for free.

As revealed by Fabrizio Romano, the format would look like this:

64 teams

Three divisions (Star, Gold and Blue) with promotions and relegations

14 games each season per team

Seven home games

Seven away games

Will be an open competition

Will contain a league phase and a play-off phase

