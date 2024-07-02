The sides England could face if they reach the semi finals of Euro 2024

England still have to get past Switzerland

Following the completion of the last 16, we now know the two sides England could face in the semi finals of Euro 2024 – if they beat Switzerland.

England limped through to the quarter finals after scoring in the fifth minute of stoppage time before winning the game in extra time thanks to Harry Kane’s header.

They now come up against a Switzerland side who have been mightily impressive in Germany.

After finishing second in Group A, Murat Yakin’s side then dumped the holders Italy out with a comfortable 2-0 win that could’ve easily been more on another day.

The two sides meet in Dusseldorf on Saturday to fight it out for a place in the last four.

Who could England face in the semi finals of Euro 2024?

Given that one side of the quarter final draw had been completed, England knew that there were four teams that they could eventually face in the semi finals.

The Netherlands, Romania, Austria and Turkey were all in action on Tuesday to try and book their place in the semis.

Netherlands vs Romania was the early kick off and that ended with the former winning the game 3-0 thanks to goals from Cody Gakpo and a Donyell Malen brace.

Gakpo loves that cut inside and strike 🔥 pic.twitter.com/I8uGL2upep — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) July 2, 2024

Later on it was a battle of the dark horses as outsiders Austria took the Euro 2020 dark horse shout Turkey.

Both have been in good form heading into the game but it was Turkey who prevailed this time, scoring after 57 seconds and just on the hour mark via Merih Demiral.

Austria did grab a consolation but it wasn’t enough.

Tony Pulis with tears in his eyes seeing Turkey scoring from these set pieces pic.twitter.com/qm6vLqtCnb — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) July 2, 2024

This quarter final will also be played on Saturday but in Berlin.

Where will the semi final be played?

Whoever prevails out of the Netherlands vs Turkey and England vs Switzerland will then meet in Dortmund on Wednesday, July 10 in the penultimate stage of the competition.