18th Jun 2024

Scotland fan tragically dies on Euro 2024 trip

Zoe Hodges

Scotland fan

‘One of the genuine good guys’

Tributes have been paid to a Scotland fan who tragically died in Germany after following his team to the Euros.

Colin King, 57, from Blantyre, South Lanarkshire died in his sleep in the early hours of Monday morning after spending Sunday exploring Dusseldorf with friends and family.

His nephew Christopher O’Rourke announced the news on social media. He said: “After the dream of qualification became a reality, and the scramble for tickets and flights, after the disaster that was the opening match, it all feels so unimportant now! It’s with a broken heart and tears streaming down my face I am reporting the loss of our fellow Tartan Army foot soldier Colin King.

“He attended the match on Friday and met up with us in Dusseldorf on Saturday, spent Sunday enjoying the city and went to bed in the wee hours of the morning but tragically never woke up Monday.”

O’Rourke continued: “He was many things to different people, a father, a husband, a brother, a friend, a colleague, a boss to many but to me he was my uncle Colin, always on the wind-up.”

King was said to have loved his trips away with the Scottish national team and fellow fans were quick to pay their respects to the Scotsman.

A colleague of King’s, Hugh Paton wrote: “I’m sitting here having breakfast before travelling through to Cologne and devastated and very much in disbelief hearing this sad news. Colin was a work colleague and friend for many year and one of the genuine good guys… RIP mate.”

Meanwhile, Richard Palmer spoke of his last memory of King: “He will be missed a wonderful guy my parting memory knocking on the train window as we left Munich for Stuttgart early on Saturday morning RIP Colin.”

Tom Johnstone said: “So very sorry to hear this tragic news and it surely highlights that life is short and you have to enjoy every minute which appears Colin did. RIP young man and continue to sing ‘Flower of Scotland’ with other members of the Tartan Army based in Heaven.”

Anne Marie Kenneth said: “He had been with his favourite folk and in the midst of having fun. Looks as if you’ve all had a great time together over the years supporting Scotland. Great memories made and good friendships. Lots of love to you and the family.”

