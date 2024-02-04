Neil Warnock set to make shock return to management at 75

The king is back

Neil Warnock is set for another return to management at the age of 75.

Warnock has been out of work since leaving Huddersfield Town earlier in the season said he had no plans to retire when he departed the Yorkshire club in September.

His next role however will take him north of the border following reports that said he will take charge of Aberdeen until the end of the season.

Aberdeen sacked Barry Robson earlier this week and according to the BBC, Warnock will be appointed in time to be in the dugout for Tuesday’s game against Rangers.

Last year the former QPR and Sheffield United boss admitted to having aspirations of managing in Scotland.

“I love Scotland – I’ve always wanted to manage in Scotland,” he told BBC Scotland’s Sacked in the Morning podcast.

“I have never had any offers, although I think I was close to Hearts once, but they gave it to an idiot from Latvia! So they obviously didn’t want me.”

He even claimed that he had applied for the Aberdeen job once, but got no reply.

“I’ve got bricks in the wall at Greenock Morton because that’s our local team as we have a house at Dunoon,” he added.

“My wife Sharon’s grandparents came from Dunoon, so from the ’90s we’ve gone up there. It’s so peaceful.

“We play golf at a course called Blairmore and Strone. It’s beautiful and so relaxing – and it’s helped me in my career. I’ve been able to go up there at different times, during international breaks, and clear my mind.”

The Dons seemingly don’t have plans to extend his deal beyond the end of the season and will look for a long-term manager in the summer.

Related links: