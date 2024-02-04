Paul Merson praised for powerful interview on addiction struggles

‘I always thought I was a bad person always trying to be good’

Viewers have praised ex-footballer and pundit Paul Merson after he opened up about his addiction struggles on the Tommy Tiernan Show on Saturday night.

The ex-Arsenal legend has been vocal with his addiction struggles, which involved drinking, drugs and gambling throughout his playing career.

Merson said that the drinking culture amongst footballers at the time and the high wages they were on created the perfect environment for addictions to form.

At the beginning of the interview, the Sky Sports pundit said that he didn’t know he was an ill person during his early years of addiction, adding, “I always thought I was a bad person always trying to be good.”

Merson described his addiction as “functional” when he was a professional footballer and that he would never miss training – “I could get in a 5 in the morning and I’d still be in training by 10.”

Merson, who played for Arsenal between 1985 and 1997, added that it was “the norm” amongst footballers in those days to drink in excess.

“When you’re on a pitch playing in front of 30,000-40,000 people and you score a goal or you win, the adrenaline is through the roof.

“When you come off the pitch, I couldn’t come down. I had to stay there and that’s when it was either drink, gambling or drugs to stay at that high.”

Our first guest tonight on the #TommyTiernanShow is former professional footballer & manager and sports commentator, Paul Merson ⚽⚽@Tommedian @PaulMerse pic.twitter.com/Xn6TrOH6dc — RTÉ One (@RTEOne) February 3, 2024

Merson also opened up when he started taking cocaine in 1993, saying that he “tried it in February and in November I was on my knees.”

He added, “I’m playing for Arsenal and England and I’m sitting in crack houses. And there would be people coming in to score and they’re like ‘it can’t be him'”.

The 55-year-old said that in his darkest times, he tried to end his life on two occasions and drank every day until he was 50.

However, now five years sober, Merson is in a better place in his life, saying, “I always talk openly and honestly because someone might be watching at home and going, ‘Well, that’s me. I might have a drink problem’ or ‘Am I gambling too much?’.”

Paul Merson with the League Cup and man of the match trophy after the 1993 final. (Getty Images)

Viewers were full of praise for the ex-footballer for being so open about his struggles.

One commented, “One of my favourite players as an Arsenal fan with pure natural talent. Love his honesty and how he has tackled his demons. Excellent example to us all. Well done Merse!”

Another added, “To talk so openly about addiction/self doubt. You have helped so many tonight. Addiction – the silent family killer.”

Someone else said: “Brilliant interview! What a tough life addiction is for both the addict and all around them.”

