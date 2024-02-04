Search icon

Football

04th Feb 2024

Paul Merson praised for powerful interview on addiction struggles

Simon Kelly

Paul Merson

‘I always thought I was a bad person always trying to be good’

Viewers have praised ex-footballer and pundit Paul Merson after he opened up about his addiction struggles on the Tommy Tiernan Show on Saturday night.

The ex-Arsenal legend has been vocal with his addiction struggles, which involved drinking, drugs and gambling throughout his playing career.

Merson said that the drinking culture amongst footballers at the time and the high wages they were on created the perfect environment for addictions to form.

Tommy Tiernan viewers applaud Paul Merson after he opens up on addiction

At the beginning of the interview, the Sky Sports pundit said that he didn’t know he was an ill person during his early years of addiction, adding, “I always thought I was a bad person always trying to be good.”

Merson described his addiction as “functional” when he was a professional footballer and that he would never miss training – “I could get in a 5 in the morning and I’d still be in training by 10.”

Merson, who played for Arsenal between 1985 and 1997, added that it was “the norm” amongst footballers in those days to drink in excess.

“When you’re on a pitch playing in front of 30,000-40,000 people and you score a goal or you win, the adrenaline is through the roof.

“When you come off the pitch, I couldn’t come down. I had to stay there and that’s when it was either drink, gambling or drugs to stay at that high.”

Merson also opened up when he started taking cocaine in 1993, saying that he “tried it in February and in November I was on my knees.”

He added, “I’m playing for Arsenal and England and I’m sitting in crack houses. And there would be people coming in to score and they’re like ‘it can’t be him'”.

The 55-year-old said that in his darkest times, he tried to end his life on two occasions and drank every day until he was 50.

However, now five years sober, Merson is in a better place in his life, saying, “I always talk openly and honestly because someone might be watching at home and going, ‘Well, that’s me. I might have a drink problem’ or ‘Am I gambling too much?’.”

Paul MersonPaul Merson with the League Cup and man of the match trophy after the 1993 final. (Getty Images)

Viewers were full of praise for the ex-footballer for being so open about his struggles.

One commented, “One of my favourite players as an Arsenal fan with pure natural talent. Love his honesty and how he has tackled his demons. Excellent example to us all. Well done Merse!”

Another added, “To talk so openly about addiction/self doubt. You have helped so many tonight. Addiction – the silent family killer.”

Someone else said: “Brilliant interview! What a tough life addiction is for both the addict and all around them.”

Related links:

Topics:

Addiction,Football,Paul Merson,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Neil Warnock set to make shock return to management at 75

Football

Neil Warnock set to make shock return to management at 75

By Callum Boyle

Jamie Lee Curtis celebrates 25 years of being ‘clean and sober’ from addiction

Addiction

Jamie Lee Curtis celebrates 25 years of being ‘clean and sober’ from addiction

By Callum Boyle

Getafe boss defends Mason Greenwood after alleged Bellingham slur

Football

Getafe boss defends Mason Greenwood after alleged Bellingham slur

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Jurgen Klopp issues message of support to Thai football team trapped in cave

Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp issues message of support to Thai football team trapped in cave

By Reuben Pinder

WATCH: Diego Maradona dances with Nigerian fan in the stands before World Cup match

Argentina

WATCH: Diego Maradona dances with Nigerian fan in the stands before World Cup match

By Reuben Pinder

Jamie Carragher checks into the doghouse with joke on Soccer AM

Jamie Carragher

Jamie Carragher checks into the doghouse with joke on Soccer AM

By Darragh Murphy

Goalkeeper scores bizarre own goal in relegation clash

Football

Goalkeeper scores bizarre own goal in relegation clash

By Callum Boyle

Miralem Pjanić claims he was disrespected by Ronald Koeman in brutal interview

Besiktas

Miralem Pjanić claims he was disrespected by Ronald Koeman in brutal interview

By Reuben Pinder

Man City’s owners announce purchase of Chinese club

City Football Group

Man City’s owners announce purchase of Chinese club

By Simon Lloyd

Netflix fans claim new action movie is ‘100/10’ and doesn’t have a ‘single dull moment’

Entertainment

Netflix fans claim new action movie is ‘100/10’ and doesn’t have a ‘single dull moment’

By Callum Boyle

Murder mystery series with 93% on Rotten Tomatoes now available to stream at home

Entertainment

Murder mystery series with 93% on Rotten Tomatoes now available to stream at home

By Stephen Porzio

Cillian Murphy sparks rumours of Peaky Blinders return after ‘secret meet-up’

Cillian Murphy

Cillian Murphy sparks rumours of Peaky Blinders return after ‘secret meet-up’

By Callum Boyle

Brianna Ghey’s mum calls for ban on social media apps for under-16s

brianna ghey

Brianna Ghey’s mum calls for ban on social media apps for under-16s

By Callum Boyle

Kylian Mbappe set to join Real Madrid

Football

Kylian Mbappe set to join Real Madrid

By Callum Boyle

Jim Carrey is coming out of retirement to reprise iconic role

Jim Carrey is coming out of retirement to reprise iconic role

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

The correct and definitive ranking of breakfast cereals

Breakfast

The correct and definitive ranking of breakfast cereals

By Rich Cooper

Hughie Fury has pulled out of his heavyweight title fight with Joseph Parker

Boxing

Hughie Fury has pulled out of his heavyweight title fight with Joseph Parker

By Darragh Murphy

One of the UFC’s brightest rising stars sends worrying post regarding his future

Aljamain Sterling

One of the UFC’s brightest rising stars sends worrying post regarding his future

By Ben Kiely

Now it’s Ousmane Dembele’s turn to tease transfer hungry Manchester United fans

Manchester United

Now it’s Ousmane Dembele’s turn to tease transfer hungry Manchester United fans

By JOE

Here are some bold predictions and hopes for Game of Thrones Season 8

Here are some bold predictions and hopes for Game of Thrones Season 8

By Paul Moore

Watch the moment a stray lion is shot and killed after attacking man in Nairobi

Africa

Watch the moment a stray lion is shot and killed after attacking man in Nairobi

By Simon Lloyd

Load more stories