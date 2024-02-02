Kobbie Mainoo Fergie time winner leaves Sir Alex stunned

Sir Alex couldn’t believe what he was seeing

Kobbie Mainoo left Sir Alex Ferguson in disbelief after the youngster scored a ‘Fergie time’ winner for Manchester United.

On Thursday night, United beat Wolves 4-3 in a remarkable game at Molineux. After having led 2-0 and 3-1, the Red Devils conceded a 95th minute equaliser to seemingly throw away the three points.

But just two minutes later, in the seventh minute of stoppage time, 18-year-old Mainoo scored a wonderful goal to put United back ahead and secure the win.

It was Mainoo’s first Premier League goal for the club on only his 11th senior appearance, and the teen sensation is quickly becoming a beacon of hope for United and their fans in a barren season.

Watching on in the stands was club legend Sir Alex Ferguson, whose United teams were well known for their late goals in ‘Fergie time.’

And Sir Alex seemed to be delighted and stunned in equal measure after watching the drama unfold.

Fergie was left stunned by Mainoo’s incredible goal to win the game for United (TNT Sports)

Speaking after the game, Mainoo said it was a “dream come true” to score the winner.

He told TNT Sports: “I have still not come down from it. I still feel like I am dreaming to be honest.

“To start playing in the Premier League for my boyhood club has been amazing. Now it’s about trying to win more games.”

The teenager’s performance led to comparisons between the English midfielder and the great Clarence Seedorf from Rio Ferdinand.

The former Man United defender said on TNT Sports: “One minute I’m on the floor and then Kobbie Mainoo produces a moment that we have seen in the academy before. He has translated that into senior football and he deserves his flowers.

“The composure that this kid shows at this level stands out immensely in his game. In the youth team he has always looked like a class player, and to translate that into the first team without an issue is the sign of someone who has a bright future. He understands the standards that are set here and the history and everything.

“I’m not saying he is the same player or of the same ability but he gives me vibes of Clarence Seedorf. The way he can manoeuvre in tight situations and the way he manipulates the ball and uses his body at times. Elusive as well. Some people see the headlines and he just caresses it.”

