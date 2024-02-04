Search icon

Football

04th Feb 2024

Getafe boss defends Mason Greenwood after alleged Bellingham slur

Callum Boyle

Jude Bellingham Mason Greenwood

 Jose Bordalas said Greenwood was a ‘great guy’

Getafe boss Jose Bordalas has claimed Mason Greenwood is a “great guy” with “exemplary behaviour” after Jude Bellingham was reported to LaLiga for allegedly calling him a “rapist”.

Both players went up against each other on Thursday and there was plenty of needle between the two as Bellingham left his mark with a crunching tackle on the Manchester United loanee.

Footage on social media then circulated of Bellingham mouthing something in the direction of Greenwood, with many claiming he had called the forward a”rapist”.

Greenwood had previously been charged with attempted rape, assault, and coercive behaviour in January 2022. However, the charges were dropped on February 2023 by the Crown Prosecution Service following the withdrawal of key witnesses.

The 22-year-old mutually agreed to leave United on loan following the conclusion of an internal investigation into the player’s conduct off the pitch.

After the game Bordalas revealed his disappointment in the treatment of Greenwood, saying: “I know the same thing that you know. It’s not up to me, it’s the club, LaLiga and the Federation that have to make an assessment about it.

“The only thing that I can say is that I ask for respect for Mason Greenwood because he is a great guy. He is a man who respects everyone and has exemplary behaviour.”

Referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea was asked to record the alleged insult in his match report and if found guilty, Bellingham could face disciplinary action from the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF)

