Football

21st Jun 2024

Michael Olise agrees to join Bayern Munich

Callum Boyle

Michael Olise

What a signing

Michael Olise has agreed to join Bayern Munich from Crystal Palace.

The 22-year-old has been the subject of plenty of interest however The Athletic have revealed that he has decided to leave England and will become Vincent Kompany’s first signing since joining Bayern.

Chelsea, Newcastle United and Manchester United had all been interested too.

A deal is still yet to be agreed between the two clubs however the French youth international has a release clause which will almost certainly be activated.

The forward from West London scored 10 goals in 19 league appearances last season, assisting six.

Chelsea pull out of deal to sign Olise

After failing in their pursuit last year, Chelsea were tempted to go back in again for the winger before pulling out of a move, opening the door for Bayern.

Chelsea were close to signing Olise last year for £25m less than what Palace are now asking for, but a move never materialised.

At Bayern, Olise will link up with the likes of Harry Kane, Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane and Jamal Musiala as the German giants look to reclaim the Bundesliga title that Bayer Leverkusen lifted.

Topics:

Bayern Munich,Crystal Palace,Football,Michael Olise,Sport

