22nd Jan 2024

Man City name Kevin De Bruyne asking price amid transfer speculation

Callum Boyle

Kevin De Bruyne

De Bruyne could be on the move in the future

Manchester City have named the price it would take for them to consider selling star man Kevin De Bruyne.

De Bruyne has spent a large portion of the season on the sidelines through injury but recently returned to action, grabbing a goal and an assist in the 3-2 win against Newcastle United earlier this month.

The Belgian has been one of the standout players of the Pep Guardiola era, with his boss describing him as a legend.

“Kevin is a legend. He is loved by our people and, hopefully, in the last months he can help us be there to the end,” he said.

“We need players like Kevin. We need him to do something special in the final third. That is not tactical ability but talent, individual talent.”

With his contract expiring in 2025, there are hopes from Man City that he will sign a new deal to extend his stay until the summer of 2026 – by which time he’ll have been at the club for a decade.

However there is plenty of interest in the Belgian’s signature. Clubs in Saudi Arabia are said to be monitoring the 32-year-old’s movements ahead of a possible bid.

According to Caught Offside, Al Nassr and Al Hilal are the two sides most interested as they plot a way to convince De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah to make the move to the Middle East in the summer.

Any deal will come at a premium price however, with Man City reportedly holding out for £100m to prize their star man away from the Etihad Stadium.

In his 360 appearances for City, De Bruyne has scored 97 goals and registered 155 assists.

