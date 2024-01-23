Jesse Lingard posts cryptic message on social media amid transfer speculation

Lingard is still without a club

Jesse Lingard has posted a cryptic message on social media as he continues his search to find a new club.

Lingard has been a free agent since leaving Nottingham Forest in the summer and has been linked with moves to clubs in Saudi Arabia and the Premier League, however nothing has come to fruition.

Earlier this month, Paul Scholes even called out Lingard for his extended period of time away from football.

Commenting underneath an Instagram post of Lingard’s, he said: “Are you just gonna f**k about in the gym or are you actually gonna play football?”

In an attempt to speed up the process, the former Manchester United man even got rid of his old representatives and hired a new set of agents to help find him his next club.

He’s also offered himself to Barcelona and most recently, moving to the MLS to play for Portland Timbers has become an option.

The 31-year-old seems keen to resurrect his career however and in a recent post on Instagram, shared an image with the quote: “Just be real, it saves everyone’s time.”

His message came after he delivered a candid monologue where he revealed that he was “done with partying”.

He began by saying: “‘You coming out?’ No. ‘Do you want a drink?’ No!”

Lingard added: “This person was saying this about this person’, I don’t care bro! I don’t want to know. No negativity, positive vibes, aura, energy, high vibrations.

“Parties? Nah bro. Done with that, done with that. Alcohol? No thanks. Training? Yep. Gym? Yep. Family. Yep. Football? Yep.

“It’s about mindset. You get your mind right. You get your body right. Spiritually, mentally, physically – I’m a beast bro. Beast!”

Last season, Lingard signed a one-year deal at Forest and featured 20 times for them last season before his release.

