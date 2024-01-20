Erling Haaland looks on unimpressed as Cristiano Ronaldo claims he is ‘best goalscorer’

A picture paints a thousand words

Erling Haaland looked less than impressed with Cristiano Ronaldo after the 38-year-old claimed he was the “best goalscorer”.

Ronaldo scored more goals (54) than anyone else in the year of 2023 and was presented with the Globe Soccer Maradona Award at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai on Friday.

He also won best Middle East player and the fans’ favourite player of the year awards while Haaland beat Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to the top prize of men’s best player.

Despite that, Ronaldo used the stage to boast about his achievement, singling out Haaland as one of the people who beat to the trophy.

“I was the best goalscorer. I had to beat the young lions, like Haaland for example, so I’m proud,” he said.

“And I still look good, so I’m proud.”

While basking in his glory, the cameras turned towards Haaland, who was seen sat there with a stern expression.

When Haaland went to collect his award, he used his speech to show his appreciation for his Manchester City teammates.

Haaland said: “First of all, the guys sitting here [teammates] are a bunch of amazing people. And my manager of course.

“It’s a fantastic club and the support we players get from the administration and the leaders of the club is massive as well. I really enjoy being there.”

Last season the Norwegian scored 52 goals in all competitions and won the Treble – the first English side to do so since Manchester United in 1999.

